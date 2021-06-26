Pittsburgh CLO Announces Cast THE WIZARD OF OZ

Pittsburgh CLO has announced casting for their return to live, in-person performances with THE WIZARD OF OZ, July 8-10 at Heinz Field. This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has been entertaining audiences for generations.

Audiences will be treated to a production of THE WIZARD OF OZ unlike any before, complete with cutting-edge digital scenery, thrilling effects, a live orchestra, and a talented ensemble of returning local performers. This summer marks the 75th anniversary of Pittsburgh CLO, and this first production of the season is comprised of Pittsburgh CLO fan favorites and local artists. Broadway star Jessica Grové returns to Pittsburgh CLO as Dorothy Gale, joined by Dan DeLuca as Scarecrow, Evan Ruggiero as Tin Man, DREW LEIGH WILLIAMS as Lion, Lisa Ann Goldsmith as the Wicked Witch, Melessie Clark as Aunt Em/Glinda, Jeffrey Howell as Oz, and LaTrea Rembert as Uncle Henry.

Please note that tickets for Pittsburgh CLO's Summer Under the Stars are being sold through the Steelers' ticketing platform, Ticketmaster. They offer live chats and email support to answer any questions you may have. Visit pittsburghCLO.org for tickets and more information.