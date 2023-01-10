Pittsburgh CLO 2023 Summer Internship Applications Now Open

Draw back the curtain and learn the ropes from leading industry professionals! Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Pittsburgh CLO Summer Internship Program. The Summer Internship Program runs approximately 10-13 weeks beginning in May through mid-August, depending upon the internship being applied for, and affords students 18 years of age and older the opportunity to work one-on-one with musical theater industry professionals. This highly sought-after opportunity pays minimum wage and gives students real-life, hands-on experience with one of the largest regional musical theater organizations in the country.



Internships are available in both production and administration and include the following areas of focus:

Administrative:

Community Engagement

Development

Graphic/Web/Social Media Design

Public Relations/Marketing

Summer Camp - Assistant (Downtown & South Park Locations)

Summer Camp - Aftercare Coordinator (Downtown Location)

Theater Management



Production:

Artistic

Costume Design & Coordination

Lighting Design

Music

Production Assistant (Construction Center Location)

Production Management

Producing

Sound Design

Summer Camp - Production

By working behind-the-scenes on Pittsburgh CLO's 2023 Summer Season and at the CLO Academy, interns will receive professional training and invaluable hands-on experience in both musical theater and non-profit administration. Pittsburgh CLO's 2023 Summer of Musicals will feature: ANYTHING GOES, INTO THE WOODS, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, GUYS & DOLLS, and NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812.

To apply, visit pittsburghCLO.org or contact Michael Cerchiaro at intern@pittsburghclo.org, or call 412-281-2234. Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled. Please check the website for position updates. Click to Apply Online.