Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's The Masters Program: BALANCHINE AND BEYOND With The PBT Orchestra Opens April 14

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's (PBT) premiere of The Masters Program: Balanchine and Beyond will open on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center.

The mixed repertory program is comprised of three works from internationally acclaimed, award-winning ballet choreographers who are considered "masters" in ballet. The program, featuring classical dancing with contemporary twists, includes Jorma Elo's intricate 1st Flash, Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon's dramatic Polyphonia and the exquisite Theme and Variations from George Balanchine, who is often considered the "father of 20th-century American ballet."

"I am delighted to introduce audiences to three beautiful works from esteemed choreographers that showcase the formidable range of PBT artists," said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT. "I am also extremely excited to get an opportunity to meet our supporters in person throughout the performance weekend."

Audience members will have the opportunity to meet Adam W. McKinney, PBT's new artistic director, and join artists from PBT online and at the theater for the following pre-and post-show programs. Additional details can be found here.

Virtual Preview | April 5 | 5:30 p.m.

Join choreographer Jorma Elo* on Facebook Live to hear about his high-speed and dynamic 1st Flash.

Meet & Greet with Adam W. McKinney, PBT's new Artistic Director | Fri. April 14, Sat., April 15 and Sun., April 16 | During show intermissions and after each performance.

Director's Cut | Friday, April 14 | 6:30 p.m.

Choreographer Jorma Elo (1st Flash) and répétiteurs Judith Fugate (Theme and Variations) and Michele Gifford (Polyphonia) join Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney to discuss the ballets. No registration necessary.

Artist Q & A | Saturday, April 15 | after the performance

PBT artists take your questions after the show. No registration is necessary.

Curtain Up! | Sunday, April 16 | 1 p.m.

This program begins with the audience watching the last few minutes of company class on stage - an enlightening way to begin your theater experience! We'll also talk with PBT Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney and guest conductor Ormsby Wilkins. No registration is necessary.

Audio-described Performance | Sunday, April 16 | 2 p.m.

Live narration of the performance for those with blindness or vision impairment, or for anyone who'd like to listen! No registration is necessary.

The performance begins with Jorma Elo's 1st Flash, a unique sensory experience for audiences. Dancers appear to move at the speed of light while articulating a collective body in perfect harmony. The energetically-paced piece is a showcase for modern, avant-garde movements set to Jean Sibelius's Violin Concerto in D minor.

Next is Polyphonia, widely regarded as choreographer Christopher Wheeldon's breakthrough contemporary ballet. From dark to romantic to frenzied duets, Polyphonia features a brilliantly evocative movement vocabulary. The ballet, set to eclectic piano music by György Ligeti, highlights the artists' athleticism and provides an intriguing contrast between contemporary and classical ballet elements.

To complete the program, audiences will delight in ballet legend George Balanchine's beloved Theme and Variations. Balanchine wrote that this piece is intended to "evoke that great period in classical dancing when Russian ballet flourished with the aid of Tchaikovsky's music." A work robust with gilded grandeur, Theme and Variations is set to the final movement of Tchaikovsky's Orchestral Suite No. 3 and culminates in a full-stage, 26-artist polonaise.

Three performances will be held at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on the following dates and times:

Friday, April 14, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16, 2023 - 2 p.m.

Single tickets start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666.

Groups purchasing eight or more tickets save up to 50%. More information is available at pbt.org/groups.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has been Pittsburgh's premier professional ballet company since 1969. Today, PBT is a nationally-recognized ballet company of 33 professional dancers, a training institution for over 1,200 students of all ages, and an incubator for education and accessibility programs in classrooms, libraries and community centers throughout the region. The company, under the leadership of Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney and Acting Executive Director Kathryn Gigler, performs a wide-ranging repertoire of classical ballets, contemporary masterworks and new commissions in nearly 50 performances annually.