Off The Wall Announces Season 13

Season thirteen of "alternative theater for grownups" includes a World Premiere, a Regional Premiere, and the bold choices and talented artists for which off the WALL is known.

Purchase tickets online at www.insideoffthewall.com, or call our box office at (724) -873-3576, Ext. 1.

Not Medea

by Allison Gregory

Regional Premiere

An exhausted working mother escapes for just one night to the sanctuary of the theater - except the play is one she desperately doesn't want to watch. As the show goes on, she finds herself drawn from her reality into Medea's, even as she draws the audience into her own raw and surprising personal history. Myth and magic meet searing truths about parenting, love, and desire in this story that begins as Medea - and ends as something else entirely. Runs Oct 4-19, 2019.

A Life Behind Bars

Written and performed by Dan Ruth

Back by popular demand!

A Life Behind Bars is a hilarious and seedy roller-coaster ride of after-hour whiskey shots, horror films and rock and roll. Dan Ruth returns to share comic monologues, interwoven with characters he's encountered while working and drinking in the bars and dives of pre-gentrified NYC with universal results. Ruth's return to Carnegie Stage shines an incredible light on over two decades of NYC bartending with an unforgettable message of survival. Runs Oct 24-26, 2019.

The Mon Valley Medium

Written and performed by Alec Silberblatt

A one-of-a-kind new play

A darkly comedic murder mystery set in a neighborhood nestled in the hills of the Mon Valley. When the help of a medium is sought out to solve a murder and the victim speaks from the dead, a community descends into chaos. A local Pittsburgh man struggles with the guilt he feels as a result of his actions, and he must choose between retribution and redemption. Limited run: Nov 8 & 9, 2019.

The Carols

Book and Lyrics by Jennifer Childs, Music by Monica Stephenson

The return of a holiday gem

It's Christmastime in 1944. War is raging and, here at home, a group of neighbors gathers at the VFW to make the most of what they have. This original musical comedy, first staged here in 2017, is back by popular demand and tells the story of an oddball friendship between a trio of singing sisters, an out-of-work Catskills comic, a limping piano player, and their grumpy Scrooge-like landlady. The Carols is a heartfelt, laugh-out-loud and hopeful musical that looks at making something right with all the wrong people. Runs Nov 29 - Dec 14, 2019.

Hoard

by Lissa Brennan

World Premiere

Specifically commissioned by and written for off the WALL Productions by

Pittsburgh playwright Lissa Brennan, Hoard tells the story of a woman whose life

and home are cluttered by past trauma, and the young woman who attempts to

rescue her, and perhaps herself, in the healing process. Runs March 6-21, 2020.

Etty

Adapted and performed by Susan Stein, directed by Austin Pendleton

Not to be missed

Etty Hillesum's life ended at Auschwitz when she was only 29 years old. In the play, Etty, drawn entirely from Hillesum's diaries and letters of 1941 to 1943, we meet a remarkable young Dutch woman: insightful, determined, poetic, sensual.

Through the voice of actress Susan Stein, Hillesum speaks directly to her audience, frankly, and with compassion--even for the enemy. Seeking the meaning of her life--and all life--during the terror of Nazi occupation, Hillesum discovers a reality she calls God and opens herself to the power of being fully alive and present, bearing witness to the catastrophe unfolding around her. In her gentle yet forthright way, Hillesum asks us not to leave her at Auschwitz, but to let her have a "little bit of a say" in what she hopes will be a new world. Each performance is followed by a talk back with playwright and performer, Susan Stein. Runs May 7-9, 2020.





