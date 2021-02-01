Music Veteran John Vento Teams With Emmy Winner And Celebrated Producer for 4th Track From BRICK BY BRICK

For John Vento, 2021 is coming together one step at a time, or one "Brick" at a time. The Pittsburgh-based music veteran has been releasing his latest album, aptly titled "Brick By Brick," at the pace of one track per month. Beginning in November 2020, the first track, "America (The Saints Come Marching Home)" was followed by December's "Highwire" and January's #2 iTunes South Africa hit, "No One Wears A Watch Anymore."

On February 1, 2021, Vento will release the fourth single from the collection. "Not Your Kinda Man" was co-written by John Vento with producer/musician and member of the celebrated Granati Brothers (G-Force, GBros) David Granati and Emmy Award winner, Jessica Bitsura. Ms. Bitsura was awarded an Emmy for her Song "Dear Neighbor," written and performed as a tribute to the victims of the Tree Of Life Synagogue massacre (2018) in Pittsburgh.

Vento tells the story behind "Not Your Kinda Man:" " It was actually born almost 5 years ago when Jessica was preparing to head down to Nashville to attend Belmont University School of Music. At the time, she was a well-known artist and performer, opening many times for my group (The Nied's Hotel Band). Needless to say, we were big supporters of Jessica, especially since she wrote really great original songs. Right before she was leaving for Nashville, I jokingly asked Jess if she would be interested in collaborating with an "old guy" like me. I had some lyrical sketches and Jessica jumped on it, recording a contemporary country style demo. I couldn't reproduce the quality or vibe in Jessica's demo, so the song was shelved for years...but I didn't forget about it. I brought the original demo to producer/ multi-instrumentalist Dave Granati who created two distinct electric versions of the song. Both recordings were killer but I kept saying it had to be stripped back to the bones with an old school feel. Dave knew exactly what to do, and after many starts and stops, 'Not Your Kinda Man' is finally ready for the world."

"Not Your Kinda Man" was produced by David Granati and John Vento and released on MTS Records.

Performed by:

John Vento - Voice, Foot Stompin'

David Granati - Guitar, Bass, Foot Stompin'

Greg McIltrot - Harmonica

Cherylann Hawk - Voice, Hand Clappin'

Peggy Tiderman - Hand Clappin'

Jim Pitulski - Video Concept & Production

ABOUT JOHN VENTO: In addition to his solo career, John Vento fronts The Nied's Hotel Band, voted Pittsburgh's Best Bar Band in 2016. Through his performances, he has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for charity. John is a Communitas Award Winner for his work as co-founder of Band Together Pittsburgh. His leadership, generosity and work ethic are well known throughout the Pittsburgh music scene. John is a #1 international iTunes charting artist, a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist and a 2019 International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner. He has appeared on Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC TV.

http://www.johnvento.com

http://www.facebook.com/johnventomusic