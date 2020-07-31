Love & Theft's Eric Gunderson Produces Gary Burk III's New Single 'Two Lane Airplane' Out Friday

Pittsburgh-based country singer Gary Burk III will release the single on MTS Records, on Friday, July 31st, 2020. An alternate version featuring Love & Theft will be released on the band's label in the coming weeks.

Gary Burk III's first single with MTS Records, "Friday Night," reached the Top 20 iTunes country charts, while the follow-up, "You Got Me" duplicated that feat. Gary released his first album, Show 'em What You Got on April 17th, 2020. The album features 7 tracks, including the previously mentioned hits, plus his #2 iTunes charting single, "Like That." The single was produced by Love & Theft's Eric Gunderson.

On July 31st, 2020, Gary is releasing a brand new single, "Two-Lane Airplane," again produced by Gunderson and released on MTS Records. The single will have its World Premiere on Burk's hometown country radio station, Froggy 104.3 FM in Pittsburgh, on Tuesday July 28th.

A music video is in the planning stages. An alternate version of the single, featuring Love & Theft, will be released on the band's label in the coming weeks.

ABOUT GARY BURK III: Hailing from Western Pennsylvania, Gary Burk III's musical journey began at age 9, while riding along with his dad to their family camp. Drawing inspiration from his biggest influences, Alabama, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan, Gary fronts his 3 piece band of outlaws, performing at events across the region. Burk III has appeared on major network TV affiliates across the country, including ABC, FOX, CBS and NBC. Locally, he's performed on Froggy and Y108 radio. He was also a finalist in the 2019 Pittsburgh Idol competition.

When he's not touring or recording, Gary enjoys spending time with his twin boys and two daughters. A born again Christian, Gary was baptized recently, accompanied by his father.

http://www.garyburkiii.com

https://www.facebook.com/thegaryburk/

https://www.instagram.com/the_gary_burkiii/

