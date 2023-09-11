International Opera Star Csilla Boross Gives Intimate Concert In Pittsburgh

Experience the voices, stories and glorious songs that enchant opera lovers around the world, without leaving Pittsburgh.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Pittsburgh Festival Opera (PFO) will present the next installment of its Legends in the Limelight series on September 24 at Carnegie Music Hall in Carnegie -- starring soprano Csilla Boross.

“I am so happy to have my dear friend, soprano Csilla Boross, grace the stage of Carnegie Music Hall for Pittsburgh Festival Opera's next Legends In the Limelight concert,” said Marianne Cornetti, PFO's Artistic Director.  “She is riveting and electrifying on stage! I hope that everyone comes out to hear her perform!”

Hungarian-born soprano Csilla Boross is one of the world's leading contemporary dramatic sopranos today. She is famed for her iconic role of Abigaille from Verdi's Nabucco, with which she exploded into international recognition. She has been hugely successful with other Verdi and Puccini roles such as Lady Macbeth, Aida, Violetta, Amelia Grimaldi, Amelia (Ballo in Maschera) Leonora di Vargas Elisabetta di Valois, Tosca, Madama Butterfly, Sister Angelica, Georgetta, Minni, Lucrezia Contarini and Manon, among others. Ms. Boross is very well known to the Pittsburgh audiences for her roaring success as Abigaille in Verdi's Nabucco with Pittsburgh Opera.

"I am thrilled to be able to host these truly great opera stars to Pittsburgh Festival Opera's Legends in the Limelight concert series," Cornetti added. "This type of concert series doesn't exist here in Pittsburgh, and I truly believe our audiences deserve to hear these great artists."


The Legends in the Limelight concert series is made possible with generous support from. Tickets for this performance are $65 for adults and $15 for students (with valid student ID). Add $25 to attend the reception after the show. To purchase tickets, visit Click Here.




