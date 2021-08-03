Grounds for Sculpture and Klip Collective Announces Two-Year Series Activating Sculpture Park During Winter Evenings

Grounds For Sculpture today announces a two-year partnership with Klip Collective to present a distinctive after-hours multisensory experience. The Night Forms series will directly interact with a selection of contemporary artworks and signature horticultural features across the park's 42 acres, furthering the nonprofit's commitment to creating unique experiences bringing art and nature together.

On view November 26, 2021 through February 28, 2022, the first commission, titled Night Forms: dreamloop by Klip Collective, presents more than a dozen site-specific light and sound works. The innovative and immersive experience offers a rare opportunity to visit the park both at night and during the winter.

"Grounds For Sculpture continuously surprises and delights visitors through the interaction of art and the environment, and by design is an experience that changes seasonally. Through this newly commissioned series, we are intentionally experimenting with the possibilities of a nightscape," said Gary Garrido Schneider, Executive Director of Grounds For Sculpture. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Klip Collective to bring their vision to life on our grounds and create a unique response to our art that delivers an entirely transformed atmosphere."

As immersive art gains popularity across the country, Night Forms brings this progressive movement to a new environment. Illuminating the park with projection mapping and lighting to a special choreographed soundtrack, Klip Collective creates a dialogue with the sculptures in the park. Expanding the viewing plane from the earth to the sky, Night Forms merges order and chaos to create a shared experience that heightens the senses. Like the natural environment itself, the installation changes throughout the course of its run and even the course of an evening. Visitors actively participate in the multisensory presentation as they move through the park. By creating a unique experience specific to Grounds For Sculpture, Night Forms: dreamloop by Klip Collective is a totally bespoke event that can only be seen and heard this year at the sculpture park.

Ricardo Rivera, creative director and founder of Klip Collective, is a site-specific media artist and pioneer of projection mapping. Rivera has directed several ambient light and sound experiences, including Nightscape at Longwood Gardens and Electric Desert at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix. As a Sundance Story Lab fellow and Creative Capital award recipient, Rivera applies his theater and film background in the transformation of spaces, layering architecture and filling landscapes with light and sound, resulting in immersive, sensory environments.

Tickets to Grounds For Sculpture's Night Forms: dreamloop by Klip Collective will go on sale to Grounds For Sculpture members on August 16, 2021 and open to the public on September 6, 2021. For more information, please visit groundsforsculpture.org.