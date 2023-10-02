Dwayne Dolphin to be Honored with the 2023 JazzLive Legacy Award

The award will be given during the BNY Mellon Presents JazzLive performance by The Baylor Project.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced that the recipient of its 2023 JazzLive Legacy Award is Dwayne Dolphin. 

The presentation of the 2023 JazzLive Legacy Award honoring Mr. Dolphin for his dedication as a musician, educator and advocate of jazz, will be held on Tuesday, October 17 at the newly renovated Greer Cabaret Theater, Theater Square Complex, 655 Penn Avenue, during The Baylor Project concert.  The concert is part of the Cultural Trust's BNY Mellon Presents JazzLive series and is a special ticketed event.  The award was established by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust in 2018 to acknowledge a regional jazz artist for their incredible contribution to this music genre in Pittsburgh and beyond. 

“We are looking forward to honoring Mr. Dolphin with this year's JazzLive Legacy Award.  Dwayne Dolphin is an internationally recognized musician who has played with some of the music's biggest names. We are grateful that Dwayne has been a part of the Trust's BNY Mellon Presents JazzLive series since it began and thank him for sharing his music and talents with the community,” says Terri Bell, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Community Engagement.  “Also, this special evening will feature The Baylor Project.  We welcome award-winning husband and wife duo Jean and Marcus Baylor to the Greer Cabaret Theater. Their dynamic musicianship and feel-good music is soulful, spiritual and is sure to inspire all.” 

Local jazz stand-out Dwayne Dolphin is a mainstay in the jazz scene, working with Pittsburgh greats such as Roger Humphries, Pete Henderson, and Carl Arter. Throughout his career, Dolphin has played and recorded with the “Who's Who” of music, such as Wynton Marsalis, Nancy Wilson, Melba Moore, Fred Wesley, and Abby Lincoln, to name a few. Dwayne Dolphin's vast and diverse experience has allowed him to lend his musical expertise in many areas. These include working with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Indigo In Motion production and serving as an Adjunct Professor of Jazz at Duquesne University.

Previous JazzLive Legacy Award honorees include Roger Humphries (2018), Joe Negri (2019), Dr. Harry Clark (2021), and Dr. James Johnson and Pamela Johnson (2022).




