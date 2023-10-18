Cosmo Cabaret Comes to Greer Cabaret Theater

The season’s most enchanting occasion will take place on Saturday, October 28, from 7:00-10:00PM.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Sings and Swings at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center Photo 2 Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Sings and Swings at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center
Review: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Is a Gore-Splattering Good Time at Pittsburgh Musical Theate Photo 3 Review: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Is a Gore-Splattering Good Time at Pittsburgh Musical Theater
Slippery Rock University Presents World Premiere Musical, GRECIAN BURNS Photo 4 Slippery Rock University Presents World Premiere Musical, GRECIAN BURNS

 The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust invites you to spend a night of indulgence at Cosmo Cabaret.  The season’s most enchanting occasion will take place on Saturday, October 28, from 7:00-10:00PM in the exquisite and newly renovated Greer Cabaret Theater located at Theater Square Complex, 655 Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District.

Cosmo Cabaret is a fundraiser for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.   Your ticket purchase supports the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s education programs, free festivals, and community engagement efforts.  If you are not currently a member, your ticket also includes a one-year Partner Membership.

Tickets to Cosmo Cabaret are $150 and include event admission, complimentary signature cocktail tastings at the Cosmo Tasting Bar, Signature Blume Honey Water Mocktails, all performances.  Purchase tickets at Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources:  TrustArts.org/Cosmo,  or at the Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue in the Cultural District or call 412-456-6666 for more information.  For more information about becoming a member of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, visit TrustArts.org/support

Guests are welcomed to mingle as they experience The Boyd & Blair Cosmopolitan Tasting Bar featuring Boyd & Blair Signature Cosmos curated by local mixologists from Braddock’s Rebellion, Bridges & Bourbon, Con Alma, Meat & Potatoes, Morton’s, Revel, Ritual House and Ruth Chris Steakhouse and a specialty Casamigos Tequila Cosmo from Alchemy in Market Square. For those who do not imbibe, Blume Honey Water Signature Mocktails will be infused with Blume Honey Water Citrus Vanilla, Wild Blueberry and Ginger Zest Flavors to create three different non-alcoholic drink options.

Cosmo Cabaret boasts a sprawling food lovers’ paradise where culinary enthusiasts are tempted to delve into local restaurant’s sweet and savory offerings including chocolate-dipped strawberries from The Milk Shake Factory, Fogo de Chao Anti-Pasti Platters and Bacon Wrapped Chicken, a veggie specialty dish from Gaucho Parrilla Argentina, Chef d. Mini Meatballs, A Cabaret Theme Tasting Table from Nosh & Curd and more.

In celebration of the time-honored arts, music & fashion with a touch of magic, the Greer Cabaret Theater will be adorned with models styled in themed couture fashions designed by the masterfully talented Brian David. This sultry cabaret styled evening will showcase Brian’s fashions throughout the venue.  Live cabaret music will fill the air upon entrance with a special live jazz performance and DJ SMI will be spinning your favorite dance tunes throughout the evening as you catch some a bit of magic from the Liberty House’s favorite magician, Mr. Messado.  Joshua Messado started Messado Magic over 20 years ago at the Houdini’s magic theatre in Atlantic City, NJ.  Cabaret Influenced Dance Performances by Catherine Krebs and Khandice Anselm choreographed exclusively for Cosmo Cabaret by Catherine Krebs with Hair & Makeup by Izzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

1
Slippery Rock University Presents World Premiere Musical, GRECIAN BURNS Photo
Slippery Rock University Presents World Premiere Musical, GRECIAN BURNS

Slippery Rock University presents 'Grecian Burns,' a hilarious world premiere musical featuring Greek Mythological characters competing on a reality TV dating show. Don't miss this raunchy and out-of-pocket production, running from October 27 to November 2 at the Black Box Theatre.

2
Bobby Rush and Eric Gales, Pete Escovedo, and More to Headline the 6th Annual Highmark Blu Photo
Bobby Rush and Eric Gales, Pete Escovedo, and More to Headline the 6th Annual Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival

The 6th Annual Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival will present Bobby Rush and Eric Gales on November 3, and Pete Escovedo featuring Nestor Torres and Omara Portuondo on November 4. The festival celebrates the blues and Latin music, showcasing talented artists from different generations and genres. Get all the details here!

3
THE WIZ to Play Pittsburghs Benedum Center Beginning This Month Photo
THE WIZ to Play Pittsburgh's Benedum Center Beginning This Month

'The Wiz' will play the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh from October 31 to November 5, 2023. Get all the details and ticket information here!

4
Review: SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER Adds New Grooves to an Old Story at City Theatre Photo
Review: SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER Adds New Grooves to an Old Story at City Theatre

Brian Quijada's new musical balances heavy subject matter, light comedy and magic-realist whimsy with a rhythmic score.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection Video
Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger' Video
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger'
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
When Jesus Divorced Me in Pittsburgh When Jesus Divorced Me
off the WALL productions (10/06-10/21)Tracker PHOTOS
Quantum Theatre’s 100th Production: The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (The Chagall Musical) in Pittsburgh Quantum Theatre’s 100th Production: The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (The Chagall Musical)
Quantum Theatre (10/28-11/26)
The Miracle Worker in Pittsburgh The Miracle Worker
Prime Stage Theatre (11/03-11/12)
When Jesus Divorced Me in Pittsburgh When Jesus Divorced Me
Carnegie Stage (10/06-10/21)
R.U.R. Rossum’s Universal Robots in Pittsburgh R.U.R. Rossum’s Universal Robots
New Hazlett Theater (11/06-11/06)
Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age in Pittsburgh Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (2/29-2/29)
Himbos in Pittsburgh Himbos
The New Hazlett Theater (10/26-10/27)
Proof in Pittsburgh Proof
Iron Horse Theatre Company (10/13-10/28)PHOTOS
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Pittsburgh The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (2/27-3/03)
Betty Buckley in Pittsburgh Betty Buckley
Walker Recital Hall (4/19-4/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You