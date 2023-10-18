Cosmo Cabaret Comes to Greer Cabaret Theater

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust invites you to spend a night of indulgence at Cosmo Cabaret. The season’s most enchanting occasion will take place on Saturday, October 28, from 7:00-10:00PM in the exquisite and newly renovated Greer Cabaret Theater located at Theater Square Complex, 655 Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District.



Cosmo Cabaret is a fundraiser for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. Your ticket purchase supports the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s education programs, free festivals, and community engagement efforts. If you are not currently a member, your ticket also includes a one-year Partner Membership.

Tickets to Cosmo Cabaret are $150 and include event admission, complimentary signature cocktail tastings at the Cosmo Tasting Bar, Signature Blume Honey Water Mocktails, all performances. Purchase tickets at Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources: TrustArts.org/Cosmo, or at the Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue in the Cultural District or call 412-456-6666 for more information. For more information about becoming a member of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, visit TrustArts.org/support

Guests are welcomed to mingle as they experience The Boyd & Blair Cosmopolitan Tasting Bar featuring Boyd & Blair Signature Cosmos curated by local mixologists from Braddock’s Rebellion, Bridges & Bourbon, Con Alma, Meat & Potatoes, Morton’s, Revel, Ritual House and Ruth Chris Steakhouse and a specialty Casamigos Tequila Cosmo from Alchemy in Market Square. For those who do not imbibe, Blume Honey Water Signature Mocktails will be infused with Blume Honey Water Citrus Vanilla, Wild Blueberry and Ginger Zest Flavors to create three different non-alcoholic drink options.

Cosmo Cabaret boasts a sprawling food lovers’ paradise where culinary enthusiasts are tempted to delve into local restaurant’s sweet and savory offerings including chocolate-dipped strawberries from The Milk Shake Factory, Fogo de Chao Anti-Pasti Platters and Bacon Wrapped Chicken, a veggie specialty dish from Gaucho Parrilla Argentina, Chef d. Mini Meatballs, A Cabaret Theme Tasting Table from Nosh & Curd and more.

In celebration of the time-honored arts, music & fashion with a touch of magic, the Greer Cabaret Theater will be adorned with models styled in themed couture fashions designed by the masterfully talented Brian David. This sultry cabaret styled evening will showcase Brian’s fashions throughout the venue. Live cabaret music will fill the air upon entrance with a special live jazz performance and DJ SMI will be spinning your favorite dance tunes throughout the evening as you catch some a bit of magic from the Liberty House’s favorite magician, Mr. Messado. Joshua Messado started Messado Magic over 20 years ago at the Houdini’s magic theatre in Atlantic City, NJ. Cabaret Influenced Dance Performances by Catherine Krebs and Khandice Anselm choreographed exclusively for Cosmo Cabaret by Catherine Krebs with Hair & Makeup by Izzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar.