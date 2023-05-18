Celebrate The Closing Reception Of THE HOPE OF RADIANCE Exhibition At The August Wilson African American Cultural Center

The Hope of Radiance, features the renowned works of Dr. Imo Nse Imeh.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
2023 Gene Kelly Award Nominations Revealed Photo 3 2023 Gene Kelly Award Nominations Revealed
Review: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE Is Uncompromisingly Unique at Pittsburgh Pl Photo 4 Review: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE Is Uncompromisingly Unique at Pittsburgh Playhouse

Review: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE Is Uncompromisingly Unique at Pittsburgh Playhouse

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center cordially invites the public to join us for the closing reception of the captivating exhibition, The Hope of Radiance, featuring the renowned works of Dr. Imo Nse Imeh. The event will take place on Wednesday, May 31, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Center.

The evening promises to be a delightful celebration of art, music, and conversation. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy live music by the talented Haneef Nelson, renowned for his versatile performances in various genres. Dr. Imo Nse Imeh, the esteemed artist behind The Hope of Radiance, will also be present to engage attendees in an enlightening gallery talk.

The schedule of events for the evening is as follows:

Performance by Haneef Nelson: 6:00 PM

Gallery Talk with Dr. Imo Nse Imeh: 7:00 PM

Guests will have the chance to explore the thought-provoking exhibition one last time while indulging in a cash bar and light snacks provided during the reception.

Haneef Nelson is a highly accomplished musician who has performed across a diverse range of musical genres and settings. With his remarkable talent, he has collaborated with acclaimed artists such as Avery Sharpe, Tina Fabrique, Lafayette Harris, and many more. Haneef's musical prowess extends from jazz to gospel, R&B/soul, and classical trumpet literature, showcasing his versatility and artistic depth.

Dr. Imo Nse Imeh is a visual artist and scholar of African Diaspora art, whose work considers historical and philosophical issues around the Black body and cultural identity.

Dr. Imeh's work has been exhibited in numerous public venues including the Fine Arts Center Galleries of Bowling Green State University (Bowling Green, Ohio), the Sigal Museum of the Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society (Easton, Pennsylvania), the Mariposa Museum (Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts), University Museum of Contemporary Art (Amherst, Massachusetts), the Urban Institute for Contemporary Art (Grand Rapids, Michigan). His work is represented in the Petrucci Family Foundation Collection of African American Art; in the museum collection of the University of Massachusets, Amherst; as well as in a number of private collections; and it has been featured by the PBS News Hour, New England Public Media, Orion Magazine, and in the contemporary art and culture magazine Art New England. In 2023 a series of Dr. Imeh's works will appear on the covers of six issues of the medical journal Biological Psychiatry, edited by Dr. John Krystal of Yale University. Dr. Imeh has been the recipient of a Project Evolution Grant from the ValleyCreates Program of Mass MoCA and The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, a Holyoke Cultural Council Grant, and Springfield Cultural Council Grant.

Imeh earned a BA from Columbia University in 2002 and a Ph.D. in the History of African Art from Yale University in 2009. He is an Associate Professor of Art and Art History at Westfield State University in Massachusetts.

Join us as we bid farewell to The Hope of Radiance and commemorate the profound artistic journey created by Dr. Imo Nse Imeh. This event is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend this enriching celebration of art and culture.

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: August Wilson African American Cultural Center

Address: 980 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh PA, 15222

Admission: Free

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center is a non-profit cultural center located in Pittsburgh's cultural district that generates artistic, educational, and community initiatives that advance the legacy of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson. One of the largest cultural centers in the country focused exclusively on the African American experience and the celebration of Black culture and the African diaspora, the non-profit organization welcomes more than 119,000 visitors locally and nationally. Through year-round programming across multiple genres, such as the annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, Black Bottom Film Festival, AWCommunity Days, TRUTHSayers speaker series, and rotating art exhibits in its galleries, the Center provides a platform for established and emerging artists of color whose work reflects the universal issues of identity that Wilson tackled, and which still resonate today.



RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Will Participate In Three Local Outdoor Events This Summer Photo
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Will Participate In Three Local Outdoor Events This Summer

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has announced that the organization will participate in three outdoor performance series from June through September 2023. Learn more about the performances here!

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatres THE SLEEPING BEAUTY With The PBT Orchestra Opens Next Weekend Photo
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY With The PBT Orchestra Opens Next Weekend

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's The Sleeping Beauty with the PBT Orchestra will open next Friday at the Benedum Center.

Pittsburg Theatre Company Presents IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Opening In June Photo
Pittsburg Theatre Company Presents IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Opening In June

How is Pittsburg Theatre Company celebrating the month of June? With a wedding musical, of course! It Shoulda Been You opens June 17 to June25th at the California Theatre in Pittsburg, CA.

THE BOXCAR CHILDREN to be Presented at Prime Stage Photo
THE BOXCAR CHILDREN to be Presented at Prime Stage

Prime Stage Theatre will present The Boxcar Children Friday, June 16th - 7pm, Friday, June 23rd - 7pm, Saturday, June 17th - 7pm, Saturday, June 24th - 2:30pm & 7pm, Sunday, June 18th - 2:30pm, Sunday, June 25th - 2:30pm.


More Hot Stories For You

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Will Participate In Three Local Outdoor Events This SummerPittsburgh Ballet Theatre Will Participate In Three Local Outdoor Events This Summer
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY With The PBT Orchestra Opens Next WeekendPittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY With The PBT Orchestra Opens Next Weekend
Pittsburg Theatre Company Presents IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Opening In JunePittsburg Theatre Company Presents IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Opening In June
THE BOXCAR CHILDREN to be Presented at Prime StageTHE BOXCAR CHILDREN to be Presented at Prime Stage

Videos

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Boxcar Children
The Boxcar Children (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# City of Angels
Shannondell Performing Arts Theater (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frida...A Self Portrait
Pittsburgh Public Theater (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Falsettos
The New Hazlett Theater (5/19-5/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You