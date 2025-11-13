BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL and More Set for Pittsburgh CLO Summer 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh CLO has revealed its 2026 PNC Summer of Musicals, marking a milestone 80th Anniversary in honor of Carol Hefren Tillotson, a devoted supporter and advocate for the arts in our community. For eight decades, Pittsburgh CLO has proudly celebrated the magic of live musical theater - created by, for, and in partnership with Pittsburgh.

THE 2026 PNC SUMMER OF MUSICALS INCLUDES:

BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical

June 23-28, 2026 | Benedum Center

Sponsored by Joan Clark Davis

Pittsburgh CLO brings you an all-new production of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical, the inspiring story of a girl from Brooklyn who became one of the most successful singer-songwriters in music history. With unforgettable hits like "It’s Too Late," "You’ve Got a Friend," "So Far Away," and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," BEAUTIFUL is a moving, music-filled portrait of resilience, self-discovery, and the healing power of song.

MEAN GIRLS

July 7-12, 2026 | Benedum Center

MEAN GIRLS is a fiercely funny and witty musical that brings the iconic 2004 film to the stage. From book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), this smash-hit musical features a contemporary and catchy score, including songs like "World Burn" and "I'd Rather Be Me." MEAN GIRLS delivers big laughs, non-stop fun, and a reminder of the importance of staying true to yourself.

SUFFS

July 21-26, 2026 | Benedum Center

Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical SUFFS about the groundbreaking, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this "thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining" (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical