Announcing Pittsburgh CLO's 2020 Summer Season!

Pittsburgh CLO proudly welcomes two Tony Award-winning shows direct from Broadway, starting with THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, the bold, original smash hit The New York Times declares, "BRILLIANT!" Second up is the stunning ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, a visionary tale about a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world. Winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND features choreography by Camille A. Brown (Pittsburgh CLO's ONCE) and book/lyrics from Lynn Ahrens and CLO alum, Stephen Flaherty. ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is a timeless testament to theater's unlimited possibilities.

Then we'll kick off the rest of the 2020 Summer Season with Kander and Ebb's classic, thought-provoking masterpiece, CABARET followed by everyone's favorite award-winning musical comedy, GUYS AND DOLLS! In late July, join Pittsburgh CLO on a trip to the coolest convent around with a heavenly production of SISTER ACT. We'll finish off our summer with the ultimate bittersweet love letter to show business, A CHORUS LINE. You won't want to miss this eclectic lineup of musical mastery. Packages are available online or by calling 412-281-2822.

"Pittsburgh CLO's 2020 Summer Season features three CLO premieres and three classics, showcasing a carefully-curated selection of Broadway favorites and contemporary hits. Our seasons are designed to welcome audiences from across the region to enjoy world-class musical theater at an affordable price at the beautiful Benedum Center," said Pittsburgh CLO Executive Producer & CEO, Van Kaplan. "Our production of CABARET will bring a groundbreaking classic to a new generation of audiences, followed by the perennial hit comedy, GUYS AND DOLLS. We're proud to close out our season with the Pittsburgh CLO premiere of SISTER ACT, and one of the longest running shows in Broadway history, A CHORUS LINE. The season will truly offer something for every kind of theatergoer."

2020 Summer Season

The 2020 Summer Season opens June 2 at the Benedum Center and will include the following:

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

June 2-7, 2020

A legendary roster of Grammy Award winners. Visionary director Tina Landau, Choreographer Christopher Gattelli and a Tony Award-winning design team. One of the world's most beloved characters. Turn them loose on stage and what do you get? The bold, original musical The New York Times declares, "BRILLIANT!"



"Wonders pour from the stage in a ravishing stream of color and invention" (Time Out New York ) as Broadway's best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality in a neon-sparkly "party for the eyes and ears" (Daily Beast). Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe-until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. This "creative explosion" (Broadway.com) is "nothing short of genius" says Theatermania, so bring the entire family to celebrate friendship and cooperation, and learn the power of unity and inclusion. Get ready to enjoy the "Broadway Extravaganza" (The New Yorker) that New York Magazine calls "effervescent candy-for-the-spirit." Explore the depths of theatrical innovation in NICKELODEON'S THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, where the power of optimism really can save the world.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

June 9-14, 2020

"What a delight it is to enter the world of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!" raves The New York Times.

Winner of the 2018 TONY AWARD FOR BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

The groundbreaking vision of two-time Tony Award nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live) conjures up "a place where magic is possible and beauty is apparent for all to see!" (The Huffington Post). With a score that bursts with life from Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award-winning songwriters of Anastasia and Ragtime, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is a timeless testament to theater's unlimited possibilities.

CABARET

June 19-28, 2020

YOUR TABLE'S WAITING

Decadent nightlife meets dangerous times at Berlin's dazzling Kit Kat Klub, where the party never ends. Cliff Bradshaw, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, falls hopelessly in love with cabaret singer and British ex-patriot Sally Bowles. Their romance sizzles amid the tumultuous atmosphere of pre-WWII Germany. Inside the club, an intoxicating Master of Ceremonies and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to excite the crowd so all may leave their troubles outside. But as the 1920s draw to a close, the Third Reich comes to power, and life in Germany grows more uncertain, will the enthralling allure of the Berlin club scene be enough to help them escape their grueling reality? Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theater history, including "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama," "Willkommen" and "Maybe This Time." Adult Content

GUYS AND DOLLS

July 10-19, 2020

TAKE A GAMBLE ON LUCK AND LOVE UNDER THE BRIGHT LIGHTS OF BROADWAY

Amidst the hustle-and-bustle of 1940s New York City, meet two gamblers and the women who dare to love them. Nathan Detroit, though charismatic and lively, is a bit of a scoundrel when it comes to love. His showgirl fiancée, Adelaide, is fed up with him from waiting 14 years to get married. Frustrated with Nathan for refusing to set a wedding date, sassy Adelaide threatens to leave him for good. Looking to make some quick cash to host his next craps game, Nathan bets fellow high roller Sky Masterson to make a play for the serious and proper Sarah Brown. When the usually-unshakable Sky finds himself falling in love with the slowly-softening Sarah, he must decide if he'll put all his chips on the table-in the game of love. Winner of multiple Tony Awards including Best Musical, GUYS AND DOLLS pulses with humor, plot twists and fabulous singing and dancing-it's everything a Broadway musical should be. Frank Loesser's score includes favorites like "Luck Be a Lady" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat."

SISTER ACT

July 21-26, 2020

CAN WE GET AN AMEN?

SISTER ACT is the feel-amazing musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that will have audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music, this uplifting musical was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the convent's choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community, but in doing so blows her cover. Soon the hoodlums who are after her find themselves up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood. Filled with powerful gospel and R & B music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, SISTER ACT is a tribute to the universal power of friendship and song.

A CHORUS LINE

July 31-August 9, 2020

THE ONE...THE ONLY...SINGULAR SENSATION

From the pen of legendary composer Marvin Hamlisch comes this Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning "singular sensation!" This backstage story of 17 aspiring dancers pairs heart-stopping, toe-tapping performances with soaring ballads, all against the backdrop of the ups and downs of a life in show business. This powerful and emotion-filled musical is for anyone who's ever had a dream and put it all on the line. The iconic score features such classics as "What I Did for Love," "One," "I Hope I Get It" and more! Adult Language & Content

Season Tickets Are On Sale Now

Lock in the best seats at the best price! Pittsburgh CLO offers affordable and flexible 6-Show and 3-Show Season Ticket Packages to fit even the busiest schedules. Season Ticket packages offer a savings of up to 30% over purchasing tickets to individual shows.

Pittsburgh CLO's 6-Show Premium Series allows Season Ticket Buyers to see all six sensational musicals with prices ranging from $123-$379.50.

The Smart Seats Series offers Season Ticket Buyers the opportunity to see three or six shows at a drastically discounted rate in Price Scale D.

Swap a Show: 6-Show Season Ticket Holders may swap tickets from one show to another.

VIP Experience Package: Free parking, complimentary drinks and more!

New and renewing Season Ticket Buyers can order their packages by calling Pittsburgh CLO Ticketing at 412-281-2822. New orders will be filled on a date-received basis. New Season Ticket Buyers should place their orders early to secure the best seats.

Pittsburgh CLO's 2020 Season is also the perfect outing for any social group. Groups of 10 or more should call the Group Sales Hotline at 412-325-1582 to learn more about special discounts, exciting events and priority seating.





