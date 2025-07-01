Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All tickets now on sale for Pittsburgh Public Theater 2025/2026 season: Now More Than Ever

Season features the “smart, sharp, and relevant” play direct from Broadway, a Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times Critic’s Pick, and beloved comedy for all.

Tickets for all Pittsburgh Public Theater shows in the 2025/2026 season are officially now on sale online at PPT.org, by calling 412.316.1600, or visiting the Box Office at Theater Square in downtown Pittsburgh.

Tickets start at $41, all-inclusive, with discounts available for full-time students, patrons 26 and under, as well as groups of 10 or more. Interested groups should contact our Group Sales partners at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust at PPT.org/GroupSales or 412.471.6930. Subscriptions are available for purchase, starting at $134 for all four shows.

2025–2026 SEASON LINEUP

NOISES OFF

By Michael Frayn

Directed by Margot Bordelon

October 1–19, 2025

A backstage comedy classic, Noises Off follows a troupe of struggling actors trying—and failing—to keep their play together. Widely considered one of the funniest plays ever written, this fast-paced farce is filled with slamming doors, mistaken identities, and backstage chaos.

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE PLAY

By Philip Grecian

Directed by Michael Berresse

December 4–21, 2025

This live stage adaptation of the beloved holiday film follows young Ralphie Parker’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun. With iconic scenes from the movie brought to life, this heartwarming comedy is a nostalgic treat for audiences of all ages.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

By Henrik Ibsen

A new version by Amy Herzog

Directed by Marya Sea Kaminski

February 4–22, 2026

Following its acclaimed Broadway run, Amy Herzog’s adaptation of Ibsen’s political drama arrives in Pittsburgh. When a local doctor discovers contamination in the town’s spa, he faces backlash from the community, sparking a timely conflict between truth, power, and public opinion.

PRIMARY TRUST

By Eboni Booth

Directed by Kyle Haden

March 25–April 12, 2026

Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Primary Trust follows a quiet man’s unexpected journey toward friendship and self-discovery after losing his longtime job. Featuring humor, heart, and bottomless mai tais, it’s a moving story about the power of kindness and connection.

GROUPS & STUDENT MATINEES

Group discounts, flexible payment plans, and themed luncheons are available for parties of 10 or more. Student matinees are scheduled for all four productions, offering many young audiences their first experience with live theater.

Group luncheon events include:

Noises Off – October 16, 2025 at Noon

A Christmas Story – December 18, 2025 at Noon

An Enemy of the People – February 19, 2026 at Noon

Primary Trust – April 9, 2026 at Noon

Student matinees include:

Noises Off – October 8, 2025 at 10:30 AM

A Christmas Story – December 10, 2025 at 10:30 AM

An Enemy of the People – February 11, 2026 at 10:30 AM

Primary Trust – March 26, 2026 at 10:30 AM

For more details about accessibility services, talkbacks, and special events like Wine Wednesdays and Cast Q&As, visit PPT.org.

Comments

Don't Miss a Pittsburgh News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...