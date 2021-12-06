Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Phoenix: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Janet Jones - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company 16%



REEFER MADNESS

15%

CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2

14%

Dale Nakagaw -- SCPPaul Pedersen -- Theatre Works Peoria

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Heather Riddle - FUN HOME - Spotlight Youth Theatre 15%

Tia Hawkes - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hale Centre Theatre 14%

Aurelie Flores - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company 12%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Hamby - CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2 - Theatre Works Peoria 21%

Pete Bish - REEFER MADNESS - SCP 16%

Jan & Garth Williams - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company 11%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dan Ashlock Jr - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S SPIDERS WEB - Desert Stages Theatre 17%

Carol MacLeod - POUND - Theatre Artist Studio 14%

Pete Bish - TOMKAT PROJECT - SCP 12%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Erin Buvala-Benites - MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD - Virtual Theater Lab 21%

Seth Tucker - OBJECTION: DISORDER IN THE COURT - Limelight 18%

Chanel Bragg and Sonia Rodriguez-Wood - THE LAST FIVE YEARS- LOS ULTIMOS CINCO ANOS - United Colours of Arizona Theatre 15%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Danny Smitherman - MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD - Virtual Theater Lab 33%

Angel Berumen - SAINT JOAN - B3 Theater 17%

Aleks Hollis - THE LAST FIVE YEARS- LOS ULTIMOS CINCO ANOS - United Colours of Arizona Theatre 15%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff A. Davis - CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO - Theaterworks 45%

Brady Fiscus - SPIDER'S WEB - Desert Stages Theater 21%

Stacey Walston - POUND - Theatre Artists Studio 10%



Best Musical

REEFER MADNESS - Greasepaint Youth Theatre 28%

CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2 - Theatre Works Peoria 19%

CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre 11%



Best Performer In A Musical

Marjani Taylor - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company 15%

Tawny Audi - REEFER MADNESS - Greasepaint Youth Theatre 9%

Trevon Powell - REEFER MADNESS - Greasepaint Youth Theatre 6%



Best Performer In A Play

Katie Lambert - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S SPIDERS WEB - Desert Stages Theatre 20%

Ixy Utpadel - CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2 - Theatre Works Peoria 16%

Andrea Hough - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Starlight Theatre 12%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Vinny Chavez - THE LAST FIVE YEARS- LOS ULTIMOS CINCO ANOS - United Colours of Arizona Theatre 36%

Issie Ocampo - THE LAST FIVE YEARS- LOS ULTIMOS CINCO ANOS - United Colours of Arizona Theatre 28%

Vanessa Becerra - THE COPPER QUEEN - Arizona Opera 12%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Christie Maxwell - SAINT JOAN - B3 Theater 20%

Savannah Alfred - MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD - Virtual Theater Lab 19%

Shayla Forero - OBJECTION: DISORDER IN THE COURT - Limelight 16%



Best Play

CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER - Theaterworks 28%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S SPIDERS WEB - Desert Stages Theatre 18%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Starlight Theatre 16%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER - Theater Works 24%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S SPIDERS WEB - Desert Stages Theatre 15%

REEFER MADNESS - SCP 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Heather Feeney / Projections by Bobby Sample - CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER 2 - Theatre Works Peoria 26%

Dane Burk - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company 13%

Aly Baumlin - SPIDER'S WEB - Desert Stages Theater 12%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jesse Worley - CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre 30%

Kimberlee Christiansen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Arizona Broadway Theatre 14%

Roger McKay/Lee Cooley - ORSON WELLES - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 14%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

THE MONSTER MONOLOGUES - Virtual Theatre of Arizona 44%

VYT TELETHON - Valley Youth Theatre 27%

THE COPPER QUEEN - Arizona Opera 15%



Best Streaming Musical

THE LAST FIVE YEARS- LOS ULTIMOS CINCO ANOS - United Colours of Arizona Theatre 60%

THE COPPER QUEEN - Arizona Opera 29%

MABEL MADNESS - Southwest Shakespeare Company 11%



Best Streaming Play

MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD - Virtual Theater Lab 20%

OBJECTION: DISORDER IN THE COURT - Limelight 19%

SAINT JOAN - B3 Theater 19%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hayden Skaggs - REEFER MADNESS - SCP 13%

Bear Golden - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Starlight Community Theater 11%

Tristin Miller - MAMMA MIA - Almost Famous Theatre Company 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zack Pepe - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S SPIDERS WEB - Desert Stages Theatre 19%

Bear Golden - DRACULA - Starlight Community Theater 18%

Patti Suarez - POUND - Theatre Artists Studio 16%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Andrea Hough - MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD - Virtual Theater Lab 18%

Eliana Burns - SAINT JOAN - B3 Theater 16%

Alex Palmatier - A WOLF AT THE DOOR - B3 Theater 16%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Desert Stages Theatre 31%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Starlight Community Theater 25%

NICKELODEON'S THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Arizona Broadway Theatre 18%

