Sonoran Desert Chorale Presents Fall Virtual Concert

The Sonoran Desert Chorale offers the first of its four regular concerts in this year's Virtual Season. Given the unusual circumstances requiring a season unlike any previous year, they bring you the Chorale via electronic means at no charge to the viewer/listener.

Reaching for the Light will be available on the Chorale website

The link to the Chorale YouTube channel will go live at that time, and their singers are looking forward to watching along with their audience in this shared experience of song. The online concert combines new virtual repertoire and recorded material from previous live concerts, all packaged in a beautiful video created especially for the occasion. Program notes will be available on the website and the concert will remain on our YouTube channel throughout the season after the premiere date.

Reaching for the Light includes songs of hope and encouragement as we collectively reach for better times. From the stirring Prayer of the Middle Ages by Howard Hanson to the ethereal O Salutaris Hostia by ?'riks Ešenvalds, each of these pieces reaches out to touch our hearts and souls. Clearly declaring that inner peace and the will to carry on can be found in many ways and through many agents, this music is powerful and uplifting.

Perhaps the most familiar piece is one the composer called his "humble little gospel song." Two weeks in the making, it was to become a dynamic tour de force, swelling from a cathedral hush to a deeply moving finale. An anthem to reaching out with support for each other, Paul Simon's Bridge Over Troubled Water speaks to us all.

No tickets required!

Find a comfortable spot in your home at that time and your preferred electronic device.

