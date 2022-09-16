Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scottsdale Public Art's 'Modern Latina' Explores Intersection of Culture, Family, Art

In addition to the exhibition itself, there will be an opening reception from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14.

Phoenix News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  
Scottsdale Public Art's 'Modern Latina' Explores Intersection of Culture, Family, Art

Scottsdale Public Art will showcase artworks that celebrate the resilience and creativity of Arizona Latina artists in "Modern Latina: Cultura, Familia y Arte" from Oct. 11 through Dec. 31, 2022, at Scottsdale Civic Center Library.

Reflected through contemporary eyes, the artists of "Modern Latina" show the importance of these cultural and familial treasures through their creative works. This exhibition also demonstrates how making art is therapeutic and celebratory. The artworks featured reveal the Latina life experience, showing how the personal is also universal. "Modern Latina" asserts that the power and voice of women is long-lasting and far-reaching throughout time.

Wendy Raisanen, curator of collections and exhibitions for Scottsdale Public Art, is proud to show this group of Latina women artists.

"They are all at different stages of their artistic careers and all passionate artists who know the power of art to celebrate their lives and traditions," Raisanen said. "Their artworks express how their relationships with their family, friends and culture have been affected and reinforced because of the unusual times we are experiencing during these last couple years."

The identities of these artists are illuminated through their cultural and familial ties - all embodied in the celebration of traditions and ancestral legacies. Here, the term "family" may refer to those who have nurtured them, those they have loved or those who have already passed on.

Self-taught painter, printmaker and mixed media artist Emily Costello's art is strongly influenced by her grandmother.

"My grandmother always encouraged me to create, and of the stories she passed on to me, the stories that give meaning to the experiences that we all share - issues of humor, life, love, death, spirituality, dreams and memories - were the ones I gravitated towards the most," Costello said. "My pieces in the 'Modern Latina' exhibition represent memories of the past, present and future of my family's cultural heritage and identity."

In addition to the exhibition itself, there will be an opening reception from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Civic Center Public Gallery inside Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale, Arizona 85251.

For more information about the exhibition, visit ScottsdalePublicArt.org/exhibitions.

Scottsdale Public Art's 'Modern Latina' Explores Intersection of Culture, Family, Art


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Scottsdale Public Art's 'Modern Latina' Explores Intersection of Culture, Family, ArtScottsdale Public Art's 'Modern Latina' Explores Intersection of Culture, Family, Art
September 16, 2022

Scottsdale Public Art will showcase artworks that celebrate the resilience and creativity of Arizona Latina artists in “Modern Latina: Cultura, Familia y Arte” from Oct. 11 through Dec. 31, 2022, at Scottsdale Civic Center Library.  
The Nash Announces Lineup for 10 Year Anniversary Weekend, October 27- 30The Nash Announces Lineup for 10 Year Anniversary Weekend, October 27- 30
September 15, 2022

Since Wynton Marsalis played the first note at the Grand Opening on September 30, 2012, The Nash has become the epicenter for the greatest jazz moments in the Valley of the Sun. Virtually every top jazz artist has journeyed to Phoenix, from legends to rising stars, in order to perform at the downtown club named in honor of drummer Lewis Nash. 
Force of Nature Erika Lucille Ewing Adds Her Voice to Sedona Arts For Peace WeekForce of Nature Erika Lucille Ewing Adds Her Voice to Sedona Arts For Peace Week
September 14, 2022

This year Sedona international City of Peace is celebrating its 10th Anniversary  as a United Nations recognized International City of Peace with Arts for Peace Week.  Knowing that the arts have a unique way of opening minds and heart SIPOC has curated a series of special events spanning six days.
Erika Lucille Ewing Adds Her Voice To SEDONA ARTS FOR PEACEErika Lucille Ewing Adds Her Voice To SEDONA ARTS FOR PEACE
September 13, 2022

This year Sedona international City of Peace is celebrating its 10th Anniversary as a United Nations recognized International City of Peace with Arts for Peace Week. Knowing that the arts have a unique way of opening minds and heart SIPOC has curated a series of special events spanning six days.
Black Theatre Troupe Presents BARBECUE Next MonthBlack Theatre Troupe Presents BARBECUE Next Month
September 13, 2022

A knock-out cast of the Valley's top actors come to Black Theatre Troupe for the comedy BARBECUE. Written by Robert O'Hara, BARBECUE tells the story of the O'Mallery family with one twist: the first act is portrayed by White characters, yet for the second act, the characters are changed to Black. 