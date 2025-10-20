Review: MY FAIR LADY at Saguaro City Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MY FAIR LADY at Saguaro City Music Theatre is a crown jewel in the theatre company's expanding catalog of professional productions. Written by Lerner and Loewe and directed by Drew Humphrey, MY FAIR LADY is the quintessential Golden Age Broadway musical. This timeless tale is based on the George Bernard Shaw play PYGMALION and is my favorite iteration of MY FAIR LADY. This is indeed high praise as I have seen touring companies and professional regional productions, all of them very good. I think what makes this version unique is its unpredictability. Humphrey's staging is exciting and varied, which is important for a musical that clocks in around three hours and plays mostly in one location. Even the staging of the ending is unique in a subtle way, and that is all I will say about that.

For the uninitiated, MY FAIR LADY follows the story of flower girl Eliza Doolittle who is taken in by Professor Henry Higgins to learn how to speak proper English. It starts as a bet and grows into something with much higher stakes. Eliza learns how to be the best version of herself and Higgins learns that he can't simply mow over everyone in his path. London is a delightful setting for any play, and Saguaro City fills the Berger Performing Arts Center with vibrant colors and sounds that bring the viewer into this world.

Dena DiGiacinto's choreography, with dance captain leadership by Aurora Hunter, sets the stage ablaze. MY FAIR LADY is not the first show that comes to mind when I think of delicious choreography; it tends to be a bit more stagnant. But DiGiacinto breathes life into these characters and their movements. Paired with Humphrey's bold and dynamic blocking this creates a fresh new staging of MY FAIR LADY. The ensemble for this production is decent-sized, and all are fully invested in their roles. At times a line or note would be rushed, but everyone kept the plates of this challenging show spinning effectively overall.

Music direction by Anne Grimes with music direction and conducting/keyboard work by Jamie Reed is quite excellent. Diction from every actor was crystal clear, a difficult feat due to the use of Cockney accents. I did find myself at times wishing for a larger orchestra, but I have no doubt this will come in time as Saguaro City continues to grow. Harmonies especially were locked in with precision, with "Wouldn't It Be Lovely" standing out. Under Reed's capable baton, this cast delivered an exceptional vocal performance.

This is Lily Grubert's finest hour as Eliza Doolittle. Grubert has achieved fully balanced resonance, rich chiaroscuro, and neatly calibrated vowel equalization that deliver the best interpretation of Eliza Doolittle in recent memory. She is also a very sympathetic character and mercifully less obnoxious than I've seen Eliza pre-transformation. Grubert shines in "Just You Wait" and "Without You" especially, showing spunk and grit that define the role of Eliza. Her acting chops are also extremely strong, and it's clear why she was the perfect choice for this iconic role.

Michael Padgett is also my favorite Henry Higgins I have seen onstage. I mean this sincerely. Padgett is absolutely hilarious and presents a darker version of Higgins than typically seen onstage. He also sings. I was admittedly hesitant about this at first. I have never seen a Higgins who doesn't use sprechstimme during the Lerner and Loewe musical numbers. But somehow it works here for Padgett to sing and I immediately fell in love with his voice. That isn't to say that Padgett doesn't speak-sing. He does, but uses vocalizations to convey his communication as well. Padgett, one of two Equity actors in the cast, elevates the performance and cements Saguaro City as a professional theatre company.

Stewart Gregory is warm and wonderful as Colonel Pickering. He is the true solid influence on Eliza and needs to be a bright spot in the show, and Gregory delivered. His singing in "You Did It" was remarkable and I wanted to hear more! Dennis O'Dell looked like he was having the time of his life as Alfred P. Doolittle. "Get Me to the Church on Time", a crowd favorite, played extremely well, and I enjoyed hearing O'Dell sing!

The remaining supporting cast and ensemble for MY FAIR LADY is phenomenal, with particular kudos going to Luke S. Howell and Kate Scally Howell for their stage presence and vocals. MY FAIR LADY plays one more weekend at the Berger Performing Arts Center. This is absolutely a show to catch before it closes. Bear in mind that it does have a sizable running time and is best enjoyed by more discerning audiences. My tween thoroughly enjoyed the show. And the set design must be seen to be believed. Kyle Dixon has delivered quite possibly the best set yet for Saguaro City. MY FAIR LADY at Saguaro City Music Theatre truly is "loverly." Tickets: saguarocity.org. Photos: The Gawnes, Ray Frieders and Saguaro City Music Theatre

