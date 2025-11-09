Review: RACE TO THE NORTH POLE at The Gaslight Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RACE TO THE NORTH POLE is a delightful holiday celebration, now playing only at The Gaslight Theatre. Written by Peter VanSlyke and adapted/directed by Katherine Byrnes and Mike Yarema, RACE TO THE NORTH POLE is the warm cup of cocoa we need in the world right now. This globetrotting musical melodrama, deliciously staged by Byrnes and Yarema, is sure to melt even the coldest of hearts. The fast-paced plot and clever characterizations will keep the youngest theatregoers entertained while bringing nostalgia and wonder to the young-at-heart. RACE TO THE NORTH POLE is funny, charming, and perfect for all ages.

The "mean and treacherous" Wilhelm is on a mission to steal the list of Santa Claus before he can check it twice. As the story unfolds, many colorful characters intersect with this evil plot on their own journey to put on a worldwide holiday "Follies" performance tour! There is a great deal of banter and wordplay as the characters move from one location to the next. And because this is a Gaslight Christmas show you can expect to see Old Saint Nick Himself! I've seen CHRISTMAS IN THE BIG APPLE and SCROOGE. RACE TO THE NORTH POLE is new to me and is actually my favorite Gaslight Christmas show I have seen so far.

Josh Lamoreaux (Music Director) knocks it out of the park with his live band. Live music is a must, and I appreciate that The Gaslight Theatre always has live bands. The classic and classy pop tunes in RACE TO THE NORTH POLE are some of my favorites and the vocals are simply outstanding. "Mister Santa", a takeoff on the familiar song "Mister Sandman", is one example of a classic 50's hit in this show. Harmonies are polished and finely calibrated, true ear candy.

Katherine Byrnes once again impresses with choreography that will make audiences want to dance along. I've always admired performers who can sing, dance, and act. The Gaslight Theatre hosts true triple threats on their stages! It takes skill to make dance moves look easy when at times they can actually be quite complex. The performers in RACE TO THE NORTH POLE excel at this. As a non-dancer, I am especially appreciative of performers who can dance well AND sing at an appropriate volume. Again, The Gaslight Theatre nails this perfectly and it isn't easily done.

The ambience inside The Gaslight Theatre is very pleasant and festive. Everyone involved with the show from ushers to servers is kind and engaging. For this show, customers were given review slips to provide feedback on the show, which I think is a wonderful idea. Set design (Tom Benson), costumes (Renee Cloutier), and lighting (David Darland) are all one-of-a-kind, with lively visuals that look like they have jumped straight out of a storybook. The legacy that Tom Benson has created with his set design will leave an impact on the Tucson community for years to come. Beyond the performers, the technical aspects of The Gaslight Theatre are important and make an invaluable contribution. The attention to detail is appreciated.

There are two pairs of leads embarking on the worldwide performing tour, which brought to mind role distributions in other similar Yuletide musicals. Jake Chapman (Scat Sweeny), Fearless Frasier (Jacob Brown), Dorothy (Haley Jaeger), and Sandy (Kelly Coates) are the perfect holiday quartet and achieve a balanced and resonant sound. I was in the front row next to the band and I could still hear the singers clearly. That is fantastic. Chapman and Brown are hilarious as always, with their performance of "Who's On First" being one of the standout moments in the show. Louise (Janée Page) is a warm and vibrant character and a welcome addition to the cast.

Todd Thompson (Max) and Knuckles (Charlie Hall) are funniest when paired together, and The Gaslight Theatre seems to be continuing this trend. It works. The ad libs and the physical comedy easily won over our audience. There are lots of dynamic duos in RACE TO THE NORTH POLE. Mike Yarema (Wilhelm) and Heather Stricker (Hildegard) absolutely steal the show. Stricker's kind-hearted and melodious Hildegard paired with Yarema's charmingly maniacal Wilhelm was absolute comedic gold. I would love to see a Gaslight spinoff about these two characters. It was a delight to see Yarema's antics in his airplane house left.

RACE TO THE NORTH POLE is the perfect way to spend your holiday this season. TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS OLIO, which feels like delectable dessert after the main course, is the perfect capper to the evening (or afternoon) of song. If there is a Scrooge or Grinch in your life, take them to RACE TO THE NORTH POLE and everyone will soon be "In the Christmas Mood." Tickets: thegaslighttheatre.com

Photos by Brian Gawne, The Gawnes

