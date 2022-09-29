LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Opens The 2022/23 Theatre Season At The UArizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television

The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television (TFTV) opens the 2022/23 theatre season with Legally Blonde the Musical, the light-hearted and award-winning musical based on the much-adored movie of the same name.

Legally Blonde the Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Hilarious and heart-warming, the production explodes with memorable songs and dynamic dances.

The musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2007, is based on the classic Reese Witherspoon 2001 comedy.

Christie Kerr directs and choreographs a cast of 28, all students in TFTV's Acting/Musical Theatre programs. For many cast members, this production is especially significant: Legally Blonde marks their first onstage production for the public since quarantine.

"Legally Blonde the Musical is an exciting show and I couldn't think of a better way to kick off Arizona Repertory Theatre's 2022-2023 season," says Kerr. "Through her hard work, Elle Woods - played by junior Lillie Langston - realizes her potential and proves herself to the world making everyone a believer. The message of believing in yourself and staying true to yourself is timeless. In a time where we need joy and color in our lives, Elle is here to help us all."

Legally Blonde runs Oct. 2-16, 2022 at the Marroney Theatre at the University of Arizona with preview performances on Oct. 2 and 5. This will be the last production in the Marroney for the time being. Theatre renovations begin this October with an anticipated re-opening in the fall of 2023.