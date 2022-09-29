Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Opens The 2022/23 Theatre Season At The UArizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television

Legally Blonde runs Oct. 2-16, 2022 at the Marroney Theatre.

Phoenix News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Opens The 2022/23 Theatre Season At The UArizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television

The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television (TFTV) opens the 2022/23 theatre season with Legally Blonde the Musical, the light-hearted and award-winning musical based on the much-adored movie of the same name.

Legally Blonde the Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Hilarious and heart-warming, the production explodes with memorable songs and dynamic dances.

The musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2007, is based on the classic Reese Witherspoon 2001 comedy.

Christie Kerr directs and choreographs a cast of 28, all students in TFTV's Acting/Musical Theatre programs. For many cast members, this production is especially significant: Legally Blonde marks their first onstage production for the public since quarantine.

"Legally Blonde the Musical is an exciting show and I couldn't think of a better way to kick off Arizona Repertory Theatre's 2022-2023 season," says Kerr. "Through her hard work, Elle Woods - played by junior Lillie Langston - realizes her potential and proves herself to the world making everyone a believer. The message of believing in yourself and staying true to yourself is timeless. In a time where we need joy and color in our lives, Elle is here to help us all."

Legally Blonde runs Oct. 2-16, 2022 at the Marroney Theatre at the University of Arizona with preview performances on Oct. 2 and 5. This will be the last production in the Marroney for the time being. Theatre renovations begin this October with an anticipated re-opening in the fall of 2023.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Single Tickets to All Four Broadway Shows at the Orpheum Theatre Available TodaySingle Tickets to All Four Broadway Shows at the Orpheum Theatre Available Today
September 28, 2022

The American Theatre Guild has announced that  single tickets to all four engagements in the  22–23 BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES will go on sale Wednesday, September 28 at 10 a.m.
Las Vegas Headliner Don Barnhart to Play Laffs Comedy Caffe In TucsonLas Vegas Headliner Don Barnhart to Play Laffs Comedy Caffe In Tucson
September 25, 2022

Direct from his nightly residency in Las Vegas, comedian Don Barnhart returns to Tucson with his 'Unapologetically Funny' standup comedy show. Don will perform two shows a night at Laffs Comedy Caffe on September 30 and October 1st.
Theatrikos to Present CEMETERY CLUB in OctoberTheatrikos to Present CEMETERY CLUB in October
September 25, 2022

Theatrikos, founded in 1972, will continue the 50th anniversary season with one of the most popular heartwarming comedies of the stage. Their 5th show of the season, Cemetery Club, will run from October 7 to 23, 2022.
OLD MACDONALD'S PUMPKIN PATCH Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater in OctoberOLD MACDONALD'S PUMPKIN PATCH Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater in October
September 23, 2022

This high energy, fun-filled Halloween show is great for the little ones! See the silliness ensue when all the animals on Old MacDonald's farm have to find a costume for Halloween. Told with hand puppets and rod puppets, this show has lots of sing-a-long fun. It's a Halloween treat!
Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Opens 2022–23 Season With Music, Theatre, and MoreScottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Opens 2022–23 Season With Music, Theatre, and More
September 23, 2022

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' calendar just got fuller with freshly added shows for the 2022–23 season.  Learn more about the full lineup here!