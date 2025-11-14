House of Parker Productions Reveals Casting for MILES OF GRACE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



House of Parker Productions has set the cast for its upcoming production of Miles of Grace. Following a day of auditions, Director Desiree Parker and Co-Director Kathy Jefferson Blaze selected six performers to join the company.

The cast includes Daniel Jurado, Rick Howard, Aaron Brown, Tatiana Lee, Kathy Jefferson Blaze, and Desiree Parker.

“These performers didn’t just audition — they showed up already connected to the emotional core of the story,” Parker shared, “My job wasn’t to force anything into place, but simply to recognize the artists who carried the tone, truth, and spark this piece needed.”

Blaze adds, “This cast carries a truth and sincerity that you can feel the moment they speak. They understand the emotional weight of this piece, and they honor it.”

While plot details have not been publicly released, the project is described as exploring themes of humanity and personal connection.