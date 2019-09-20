Greasepaint Presents Disney's FROZEN JR.
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!
Winter Cast: Young Anna: Anna Swingler, Young Elsa: Riley Mellon, Anna: Sophie Swingler, Elsa: Jessica Mangels, Hans: Carson Doan, Olaf: Luke Chester Kristoff: Declan Skaggs, Sven: Claire Filipowicz
Summer Cast: Young Anna: Anna Scales, Young Elsa: Petra Danek, Anna: Noelle Krugman, Elsa: Nora Palermo, Hans: Declan Skaggs, Olaf: Chase Harris, Kristoff: Nathan Sullivan, Sven: Ellie Sachs
Director: Maureen Watson, Choreographer: Abby Searles, Musical Director: J'ana De La Torre
Music & Lyrics - Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
Book -Jennifer Lee
Ticket Prices: $15
Box Office: 480-949-7529 Greasepaint.org
Venue: The Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251