Greasepaint Presents Disney's FROZEN JR.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

Winter Cast: Young Anna: Anna Swingler, Young Elsa: Riley Mellon, Anna: Sophie Swingler, Elsa: Jessica Mangels, Hans: Carson Doan, Olaf: Luke Chester Kristoff: Declan Skaggs, Sven: Claire Filipowicz

Summer Cast: Young Anna: Anna Scales, Young Elsa: Petra Danek, Anna: Noelle Krugman, Elsa: Nora Palermo, Hans: Declan Skaggs, Olaf: Chase Harris, Kristoff: Nathan Sullivan, Sven: Ellie Sachs

Director: Maureen Watson, Choreographer: Abby Searles, Musical Director: J'ana De La Torre

Music & Lyrics - Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

Book -Jennifer Lee

Ticket Prices: $15

Box Office: 480-949-7529 Greasepaint.org

Venue: The Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251





