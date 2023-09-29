Arizona Concours d'Elegance Returns to Scottsdale Civic Center in January 2024

“The Art of Automotive Design” has been chosen as the theme for the next Arizona Concours d’Elegance, set for January 21, 2024, at the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center, where a splendid array of 100 rare and historic automobiles will be displayed.

The sixth edition of the Arizona Concours, and the second year at the lovely Scottsdale locale, the event will focus on some of the world’s most superb examples of the art of coachbuilding and car design, shown in the luxury atmosphere of a stylish garden party.

“We are excited about our continued partnership with Arizona Concours d’Elegance,” said Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. “This prestigious event presents automotive art in a beautiful setting. Scottsdale Arts is a leader in all things art and culture in Arizona, and the 2024 Concours is a wonderful event to bring to our community.”

The Concours is a professionally judged and curated assembly of rarely seen dream cars and highly valued collector vehicles, examples that impress and excite not only car lovers but also anyone who appreciates the beauty of expressive design.

The Best of Show winner for the 2023 event, a luscious 1947 Talbot-Lago T26 Record Cabriolet with a sweeping body designed by Giuseppe Figoni, exemplified the elegant automobiles that are seen at the Arizona Concours.

The judged vehicles range from antiques from the dawn of motoring through pre-war classics, sports and competition cars, and modern-day exotics.

Previously held at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix, the Arizona Concours at Scottsdale Civic Center is presented in partnership with Scottsdale Arts, the nonprofit organization responsible for multidisciplinary artistic services in the city. Proceeds from the event benefit local artists and the arts community.

“We are delighted to be back at the wonderful Scottsdale Civic Center and look forward to presenting a field of automobiles that truly exhibit ‘The Art of Automotive Design,’” said Chuck Stanford Jr., who co-chairs the Concours along with Ed Winkler. “The 2024 Arizona Concours field will showcase some of the world’s rarest and most-dramatic cars – designs that people rarely have the opportunity to see in person.”

For the Concours held in January 2023, the full renovations of Scottsdale Civic Center were not finished, so the show was confined to a completed section. Construction is now finished, and the 2024 Concours will be expanded to fill the entire landscaped space, with the awards ceremony held on an elegant new outdoor stage.

Co-Chairman Winkler noted that the January 2023 Concours received rave reviews from the media and the public.

“We received great reviews on the quality of the cars and the beauty of the venue, the Scottsdale Civic Center,” Winkler noted. “The setting is breathtaking, and the award presentations for 2024 will be the most dramatic ever presented by the Arizona Concours.”

For general information and tickets, visit CivicCenterLIVE.org/events. For further details, including sponsorship opportunities and applications for entering cars in the 2024 Arizona Concours d’Elegance, visit ArizonaConcours.org.