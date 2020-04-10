$25k Fund Helps Tucson Artists Produce Virtual Programming

Article Pixel Apr. 10, 2020  

The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona is providing the Pivot Grant to fund artistic projects or programming which have been adapted to alternative methods of sharing (i.e. virtual, digital, socially distant) in response to the ongoing health crisis.

Granted awards will range from $500 - $1,000 for individual artists or $1,000 - $2,500 for non-profit (501c3) arts organizations. Submissions may include new, currently in-progress or on-going projects and programming. The Pivot Grant may be used to cover costs associated with these projects or programs, which can include, but is not limited to, staff wages, artist fees, technology, and material costs.

AFTSA can offer $25,000 total in support at this time and we anticipate that need will outpace available funds.

To learn more or apply, visit https://artsfoundtucson.org/grant/pivot-grant/.




Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Australian Brandenburg Orchestra and Brandenburg Choir Will Stream Handel's Messiah April 11
  • Here's Where to Check Out Australian Arts Online
  • Exclusive: Watch Lena Hall Host a Listening Party For Her New Album THE VILLA SATORI- Live at 7pm!
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper