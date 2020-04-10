$25k Fund Helps Tucson Artists Produce Virtual Programming

The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona is providing the Pivot Grant to fund artistic projects or programming which have been adapted to alternative methods of sharing (i.e. virtual, digital, socially distant) in response to the ongoing health crisis.

Granted awards will range from $500 - $1,000 for individual artists or $1,000 - $2,500 for non-profit (501c3) arts organizations. Submissions may include new, currently in-progress or on-going projects and programming. The Pivot Grant may be used to cover costs associated with these projects or programs, which can include, but is not limited to, staff wages, artist fees, technology, and material costs.

AFTSA can offer $25,000 total in support at this time and we anticipate that need will outpace available funds.

To learn more or apply, visit https://artsfoundtucson.org/grant/pivot-grant/.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You