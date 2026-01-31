Review: SHRINES at Ronin Theatre Collaborative

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grief can feel like its own disease, a highly personalized feeling where no two people will share the exact thoughts or emotional journey. It lingers, and if those facing it are not careful, it can quickly consume the person’s life. The loss of a young life can make these feelings even harder. Ronin Theatre Collective’s production of Ashley Rose Wellman’s SHRINES brilliantly dives into these themes at the play’s world premiere.

The play follows a Midwestern family from West Des Moines. Twelve years after 18-year-old Abby died of cancer, on what would have been her 30th birthday, her parents, older sister, and Abby’s boyfriend gather to celebrate Abby’s birthday. Becks, Abby’s older sister, is portrayed by Melody Knudson. After her recent divorce, she moved back in with her parents and struggles to find her place in the home, feeling out-of-place in what feels like a relic of the past and a museum devoted to Abby. Abby’s parents, Gordon and Lynn, are played by Mark Hackmann and Shari Watts, respectively. The pair does everything they can to preserve Abby’s memory, keeping her alive but never properly grieving. Much like the home itself, they are also stuck in the past. Connor Wanless plays Paul, Abby’s boyfriend. After Abby’s death, he remained a part of the family, acting like a son-in-law to her parents. After being stuck in a state of dating limbo after losing his first love, Paul reveals to Becks that he has finally been seeing a new woman.

Wellman’s writing is excellent; the way she writes the characters makes them feel very dimensional. Beck’s character in particular was noteworthy; in addition to struggling with her divorce and grief, she feels like second-best next to her sister and struggles with feeling body confident. The dynamic between Becks and Lynn, who does not understand Becks’ pessimism and struggles, was a perfect glimpse into the strained mother-daughter relationships many women deal with today. Wellman also tackles many kinds of grief in this play. It covers the loss of a child from the parents’ perspectives, a grief that feels like it should never happen. It also covers Grief from a sibling and the fears it leaves you with, and the grief from the perspective of a young person who lost a significant other. Throughout all their grieving processes, the form of grief that persists in every character is grieving over what could have been. Although there are moments of sweetness and brevity, like the family reminiscing about Abby or Paul and Beck’s bond over her parents’ craziness, the darker tones linger. Much like real grief, the high moments in the show can quickly flip a switch, giving the audience emotional whiplash.

Director Van Rockwell and the actors’ performances gave a very realistic depiction of a family fight. From the start of the show, there is a clear tension between Becks and her parents, culminating in a moment that felt explosive and raw. Knudson’s acting was gut-wrenching as you observe her constant self-doubt and feelings of being rejected by those important to her. The play even felt awkward at moments, like the audience was invading something that they should not be a part of. However, these awkward moments were made with a lot of intention and even had the occasional comedic payoff. Wanless’ performance of Paul was perfect for these moments. Paul is a very unsure character; his trauma with losing Abby left him unable to move on for a long time, and Wanless plays the part well. It was a very natural performance; the character felt like a real, awkward guy you would see on the street rather than a caricature of one used for comedy. The chemistry between Knudson and Wanless was great; their portrayals show two sides of the same coin. Becks is angry and intense, while Paul is subdued and stunted, but they both bow down to Becks’ parents. Hackmann and Watts, as Gordon and Lynn were a good glimpse into the realities of child-loss. Watts’ performance was gut-wrenching as you watch a mother mourn her baby, but also incredibly frustrating in the moments where she pushed Becks out of her comfort zone. The emotions she invokes will leave viewers with a pit in their stomach at some points and in tears at others. Gordon is the least vulnerable character; he is clearly trying to hold it together for his family, but the strong points for his character are when he shows his love for his wife and reminisces about his daughter. Hackmann’s acting made him the perfect midwestern dad.

SHRINES is raw and heavy; it is an up-close and personal look into the hardships of grief. It will leave audience members deep in thought and more than likely sad, but watching is an incredible experience. For those who have gone through similar hardships to Abby’s, it will probably be relatable, but cathartic. Although it may illicit a strong response from audience members sensitive to certain topics, viewers may walk away feeling a bit lighter and a little less alone. This piece of new theatre is truly something special.

SHRINES plays at the Arizona Irish Cultural Center through February 1 and the Main Street Creative Arts Center through February 22.

Ronin Theatre Collaborative-- https://www.ghostlightaz.com

Venues: Arizona Irish Cultural Center -- 106 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Tickets: https://azirish.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F29982

Main Street Creative Arts Center -- 933 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85203

Tickets: https://www.mainstcenter.com/event-details/shrines-by-ashley-rose-wellman- directed-by-van-rockwell-2026-02-06-19-30

Photo credit: EC Darling-Bond and Melody Knudson: Melody Knudson and Connor Wanless

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Phoenix News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...