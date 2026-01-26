COME FROM AWAY is Coming to The Phoenix Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Phoenix Theatre Company will present Come From Away, the Tony Award-winning musical that shares the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them in the wake of September 11, 2001.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped, and 38 planes were diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of what happened when a community opened its doors, and hearts, to strangers in need.

Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away weaves together dozens of true stories into a single, ensemble-driven theatrical experience. With a score rooted in folk-inspired rhythms and storytelling, the musical captures how generosity can emerge in moments of uncertainty and how brief encounters can leave a lasting impact.

The Phoenix Theatre Company production is directed by Michael Barnard, with choreography by Nathaniel Shaw and music direction by Alan J. Plado. Scenic design is by Robert Kovach, lighting design by Keith A. Truax, sound design by Dave Temby, costume design by Martha Clarke, hair and makeup design by Avant Johnston, properties by Alanna Maniscalco, and dialect coaching by Kade McCloud.

The cast features Maria Amorocho*, Matravius Avent*, Sally Jo Bannow*, Chanel Bragg*, Jane Bunting*, Caelan Creaser*, Trisha Ditsworth*, EJ Dohring*, Rusty Ferracane*, Amy Jo Halliday*, Levin Valayil*, Caleb Reese, and D. Scott Withers*. Swings and understudies include Cassie Chilton, Tarif Pappu, Scott Schmelder, Kendrick Stallings, and Mark Stoddard. (*Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.)

Come From Away made its Broadway debut in 2017, earning seven Tony Award nominations and winning Best Direction of a Musical.