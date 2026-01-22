42ND STREET Comes to AZ Broadway Theatre

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Start the new year off on the right foot, as Arizona Broadway Theatre brings the classic Broadway tap dancing spectacular, 42nd Street, to the stage January 16 through February 27, 2026. Bursting with high-energy choreography, unforgettable songs and old-school Broadway glamour, the Tony Award-winning musical offers an evening of entertainment that celebrates the heart of live theatre.

Set during the Great Depression and inspired by a 1933 film of the same name, 42nd Street played a key role in reviving audience interest in grand-scale tap musicals. It tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a small-town girl with Broadway dreams. When she arrives in New York City, fate takes her from an aspiring chorus girl to landing a pivotal role in the biggest musical on Broadway, helmed by the formidable Julian Marsh. But when the show's leading lady takes a tumble, Peggy steps into the spotlight and discovers what it means to truly shine.

“42nd Street captures the optimism and spectacle that defined Broadway's Golden Age; it's truly a love letter to Broadway itself,” said Kurtis Overby, Artistic Director at Arizona Broadway Theatre. “The production celebrates the dancers, the dreamers and the sheer grit it takes to put on a show. At its core, 42nd Street reminds us that musical theatre can help lift spirits, especially during challenging times.”

Featuring classic songs like “Lullaby of Broadway,” “We're in the Money” and “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” 42nd Street is a “show-within-a-show” providing audiences with a peek behind the curtain to watch what it takes to get a Broadway musical from auditions to opening night.

Arizona Broadway Theatre's co-founder and CEO, Kiel Klaphake, returns to the stage after a five-year acting hiatus to step into the legendary shoes of Julian Marsh.

“The Julian Marsh character was a big part of what drew me to this show,” said Klaphake. “While he can often be seen as a one-dimensional bad guy, that is just the tip of the iceberg. For many, Julian comes off as a rough and demanding ego-centric director, but I believe that he truly cares about creating something special for others to enjoy; that's what I hope to bring to the character in our production.”

Widely regarded as a milestone in American musical theatre, 42nd Street won Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Choreography in 1981, and the 2001 revival won an additional two Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.

In addition to Klaphake, the 42nd Street cast includes Elyssa Blonder as Peggy Sawyer, Renee Koher as Dorothy Brock, Lauren Witman as Anytime Annie, Ian Federgreen as Bert Barry, Charles Pelletier as Billy Lawlor, Lynzee Foreman as Maggie Jones, Wesley Martin as Abner Dillon and Scott Seaman as Pat Denning.

“I have no doubt audiences will be inspired by the production numbers in this show, dance is something Arizona Broadway Theatre does better than most,” Klaphake added. “Early musical theatre found success in great songs, incredible dance routines and stories brimming with optimism and ambition and our 42nd Street cast and crew is set to deliver.”

Unlike any other theatre in the Valley, Arizona Broadway Theatre offers an all-encompassing experience that combines world-class dining and entertainment. For each show, an award-winning chef and culinary team create a custom food and beverage menu to complement the production.