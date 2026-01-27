3rd Annual MARIACHI & FOLKLÓRICO FESTIVAL To Be Presented At Herberger Theater Center

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and the Herberger Theater Center will present the 3RD ANNUAL MARIACHI & FOLKLÓRICO FESTIVAL on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. The performance will take place on the Herberger Theater’s Center Stage, located at 222 E. Monroe Street in downtown Phoenix.

The festival will feature a lineup highlighting the past, present, and future of mariachi music, including Mariachi Los Camperos, Mariachi Nuevo Azteca, and Phoenix-based soloist Alan Ponce. The program will also include performances by Ballet Folklórico Quetzalli-AZ, presenting traditional regional dances from across Mexico.

Grammy Award–winning Mariachi Los Camperos, founded by the late Nati Cano, are recognized internationally for their musical precision and commitment to traditional mariachi forms rooted in Jalisco. Mariachi Nuevo Azteca, known as El Orgullo de Tucson, brings a contemporary approach to the genre while maintaining its traditional foundation. Vocalist Alan Ponce adds a ranchera-focused solo element to the evening, drawing from a career that includes national television appearances and major live events.

A VIP reception will take place prior to the performance at 5:00 p.m., featuring a Tequila Herradura tasting and a live performance by Miguel Aldaz.

C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona President Vanessa Ramirez said the festival is intended to honor the cultural legacy of mariachi and folklórico while supporting the artists and traditions that sustain it.