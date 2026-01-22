Review: ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE at Hale Centre Theatre

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sometimes the best friendships come from the most unexpected places. ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE is more than just a tribute to the late singer; it is a showcase of the beauty and importance of female friendships and a little bit of kindness. The story follows the unlikely friendship between Patsy and Louise Seger, a Texan mother of two, and one of Patsy’s biggest fans. After hearing Patsy on the television, Louise falls in love with her voice and requests her on the radio every day. She continues doing so until she finds out Patsy is coming to town, where the two meet and form a friendship. This musical, based on a true story, is packed full of Patsy Cline’s greatest hits.

The musical has a cast of two. Cori Cable Kidder plays Patsy Cline, or more accurately, the memory of Patsy Cline. Alaina Beauloye plays Louise Seger. Both actors return to their roles after previously playing the parts, and their expertise is evident throughout their performances. Kidder’s performance as Patsy is masterful. Her vocals are perfectly suited for the music, and she clearly possesses a deep understanding of Patsy Cline’s music. She achieves the mannerisms and techniques to play the part, without feeling so on the nose that it feels like an impersonation rather than a role. Her performance feels almost dreamy, which works well, as she is the Patsy of Louise’s memory. Audience members familiar with Patsy Cline’s music will be impressed. Beauloye, as Louise, pulls the audience in from the start. Her narration to the audience felt like listening to a close friend tell a story. Her performance was very dynamic; she had great comedic timing and a huge commanding stage presence, but quickly scales it back down, making herself small for those more intimate emotional moments.

The chemistry between the two performers was relatable. Both Patsy and Louise struggle with bad marriages and balancing motherhood and work. Their bond over their shared troubles is something most women can relate to in some capacity. Very quickly, Louise becomes a great friend to Patsy. She encourages her and helps her out when Patsy’s management was falling short and not supporting her properly. Although it was not the main focus of the plot, the story gives an interesting glimpse into the music industry at the time and how many artists were not properly treated or compensated. The hints of this gave the musical an extra layer of depth, without interrupting the focus on friendship.

The performance was very refreshing. Even though the musical was first produced in 1988, it is so different from many jukebox musicals that are popular today. Hale Centre Theatre’s in-the-round stage was perfect for this performance. There are small moments of audience participation where the viewers are encouraged to clap and sing along, and the audience’s proximity to the performers makes the show come to life. Additionally, the band is visible, and the characters interact with its members throughout the performance, giving the concert-based musical segments an additional layer of reality.

The staging of the performance was very fun. The color palette of blues and pinks that were used throughout the show in the lighting, set, and costuming was memorable. The use of the stage and choreography from the director and choreographer Cambrian James was done well. The story takes place in multiple locations, from the Grand Ole Opry to Louise’s kitchen. Louise’s kitchen serves as a great reminder that, at the story’s core, this is a story about Patsy told by her friend, and that this story is something deeply personal to Louise.

Hale Centre Theatre’s production of ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE is perfect for someone with a connection to the music. People who grew up with Patsy Cline’s music, those who know her story, or fans of country music will love it. However, it may not resonate with audience members who are not country fans or do not have some kind of connection. While the story is very universal, the music is not, so for those who do not appreciate country music, it will not be nearly as fun. This musical is for a very particular audience, but those people will absolutely love it. ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE is a beautiful portrayal of female friendship, with iconic music supporting it throughout.

ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE plays at Hale Centre Theatre through April 7h.

