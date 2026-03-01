The Sandbox Collective Expands Beyond the Proscenium

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manila, Philippines--In Manila’s ever-evolving creative scene, theater is no longer confined to velvet curtains and standing ovations. This season, The Sandbox Collective is expanding the experience far beyond the proscenium—into speakeasies, classrooms, and vibrant community spaces—inviting both seasoned performers and curious newcomers to step into the spotlight.

With the launch of Beyond The Stage and Playground: The Sandbox Masterclass Series, the company signals a bold new chapter rooted in connection, access, and artistic excellence.

Fellowship and Fandom: Beyond The Stage

At the heart of this movement is Sandbox Beyond The Stage (BTS), an audience development initiative led by newly appointed Head of Audience Development Reb Atadero. Designed as a series of community-driven gatherings, BTS transforms fandom into fellowship.

Imagine quiz nights that test your Broadway IQ, or open mics where show tunes echo against cocktail glasses—intimate evenings where "theater kids," past and present, find their tribe. Following a successful kickoff in February, BTS returns with Sing Awakening, an open-mic celebration featuring cast members from "Spring Awakening." Hosted by Atadero, the event promises a night of powerhouse vocals and unapologetic musical theater love.

The venue, Sari-Sari Speakeasy Bar, is a hidden gem on Washington Street in Makati City that feels more like a stylish living room than a formal performance hall. It’s theater, but relaxed; high-level talent with low-pressure vibes.

Atadero affectionately calls these gatherings “nerdy,” but that’s precisely the point. The vision is to create a welcoming sanctuary for those who live and breathe the stage, while opening the door for those who have always been curious but never knew where to begin. In a city where creative circles can feel intimidating, BTS softens the edges. Sing Awakening takes place on March 4, 2026—the perfect midweek excuse to belt out a Broadway anthem.

Sharpening the Craft: The Sandbox Masterclass Series

While BTS nurtures the audience, Playground: The Sandbox Masterclass Series sharpens the artist. Spearheaded by Head of Arts Education Marvin Ong, Playground is an immersive training program designed for performers ready to elevate their craft. Open to individuals aged 16 and above, the series accepts only twenty participants per batch to ensure an intimate and rigorous learning environment.

What truly sets Playground apart is its faculty. This lineup reads like a who’s who of Philippine theater: Audie Gemora, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Jaime del Mundo, Ejay Yatco, and JM Cabling. These are the titans who have shaped the industry, bringing decades of discipline and lived experience into the rehearsal room.

Classes begin March 28 and culminate in a showcase on April 18, offering participants visibility alongside world-class training. It is professional development with a purpose: equipping performers with the tools and confidence to navigate their next audition, competition, or commercial production. At its core, Playground emphasizes exploration, embodiment, and the creative rigor required to sustain the industry.

For Artistic Director Sab Jose-Gregorio, the timing is ideal. As Philippine theater continues to evolve, initiatives like BTS and Playground address both sides of the equation: cultivating the artists and nurturing the audiences.

The result is a holistic cultural ecosystem. By bridging the gap between performance and participation, The Sandbox Collective positions itself not just as a producer of cutting-edge work but as a creative hub where conversations begin, and communities are built. In an era of fragmented attention, the theater company offers something refreshingly analog: shared air, shared stories, and shared applause. Sometimes, finding your place in the spotlight starts with simply showing up to sing.

Photo: Kane Reinholdtsen