STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK IN CONCERT Comes to the Philippines

Performances are on August 30 & 31, 2025 at The Theatre at Solaire.
Film Concerts PH presents Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert featuring composer John Williams’ GRAMMY-winning score performed live to the film. Fans will experience the scope and grandeur of this beloved film in a live symphonic concert experience led by conductor Gerard Salonga and Filharmonika Orchestra on August 30 & 31, 2025 at The Theatre at Solaire.
Since the release of the first Star Wars movie over 45 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores composed by Williams.
The film and its RIAA® platinum-certified soundtrack feature seventeen score cues composed by legendary Academy Award® and GRAMMY® Award-winning composer John Williams.
The rebels scatter after the Empire attacks their base on the ice planet Hoth. Han Solo and Princess Leia are pursued by Imperials, while Luke trains in the ways of the Force with Jedi Master Yoda. Sensing his friends are in danger, Luke rushes to rescue them, and finds himself confronting Darth Vader who reveals a shocking truth.
