RIZAL BEHIND BARS Tour to Launch in Silang, Cavite

Ricardo Bollozo plays the Filipino Hero

Dr. Jose Rizal in Rizal Behind Bars.

Cavite, Philippines - SV Studios (formerly Supervoice) brings its 2019 Aliw Award-nominated original musical Rizal Behind Bars to the National Police College (NPC) in Silang, Cavite, on 12 December 2019, at 2 and 5 p.m. Some of the school's students and faculty members will join the cast.

Opposite Ricardo Bollozos Jr.'s Jose Rizal, NPC's director, PSSUPT Romeo Magsalos Ph. D., PESE, will play Rizal's older brother, Paciano.

Rizal Behind Bars, which features the music by Honorio Lopez Jr. and book and lyrics by Sheila Gamo, focuses on the final moments of Rizal, the Philippines' National Hero, in prison. What would have been on his mind at that time? What would have been his frustrations or fears?

Rizal Behind Bars highlights the human side of Rizal and reminds the audience of today about the hero's dreams and aspirations for the Philippines.

Also in the cast are Luisa de Veyra, Donya Teodora Alonso; David Jesu Ferro, Little Rizal; RK Rosales, Josephine Bracken; Khalil Tambio, Juan Luna; Dawn Jaque, O Sei San; Vincent Bollozos, Padre Salvi; Otep Domingo, Don Leoncio; Carl Rasco, Andres Bonifacio; Kharis Leysa, Sisa and Consuelo Ortiga; Annalyn Cabauatan, Nellie Boustead; Rainier Picar, Graciano Lopez Jaena; Dexter Abadines, Marcelo Del Pilar; Shane Santos, and Leonor Rivera.

The guest artists from NPC also include PLT Zenith San Antonio as Belle; PLT Seony Rose Monforte (Princess), PLT Cherry Vicente, PLT Ann-Geneth Aloro, and PCPR Vincent Balilla.

Khalil Tambio plays Juan Luna; Ricardo

Bollozos, Dr. Jose Rizal, in Rizal Behind Bars.

Rounding out its artistic staff are Antonieta Lopez, artistic director; Don Ryan Lopez, set and lights director; Michael Gamo, technical director, and Joseph Domingo, assistant director.

This special performance of Rizal Behind Bars commemorates Rizal's heroic death, which is honored every 30th of December.

SV Studios is a theater company that aims to help the less privileged artists to harness their talents in the arts. Rizal Behind Bars is one of its flagship productions.

Follow Rizal Behind Bars on Facebook.

Photos: Oliver Oliveros





Related Articles Shows View More Philippines Stories