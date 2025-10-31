Photos: Peek Backstage at DEAR EVAN HANSEN International Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singapore—The UK and international touring production of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s beloved musical “Dear Evan Hansen” is now playing at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

Just before the company moved from its previous stop in Manila, BroadwayWorld was granted exclusive backstage access to The Theatre at Solaire. Our photo gallery (see below) features an up-close look at the show’s intricate set pieces and workstations, as well as a visit with associate musical director Bob Broad and guitarist Phil James in the orchestra pit.

“Dear Evan Hansen,” which premiered on Broadway in 2016 and features the book by Steven Levenson, explores the themes that resonate with youth today: mental health, connection, and self-acceptance, especially in the digital age, through the story of Evan, an anxious high school outcast.

The musical won the Tony Award for Best Musical, the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, among other accolades.

“Beyond its music and performances, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ endures because of the conversations it ignites. The musical doesn’t shy away from complex topics; instead, it confronts them with a rare mix of honesty and compassion,” wrote BroadwayWorld in a recent review.

“What sets it apart is not just its artistry, but its intimacy. The show draws audiences into themes of loneliness, truth, and belonging that feel universal and urgent,” it added.

Adam Penford directs the UK and international touring company. Morgan Large is set and Costume Designer; Carrie-Anne Ingrouille is choreographer; Matt Daw is lighting designer; Tom Marshall is sound designer; Ravi Deepres is video designer; Matt Smith is musical supervisor; MICHAEL BRADLEY is musical director; Michelle Payne is associate director; and Laura Llewellyn-Jones is orchestral manager.

In Singapore, “Dear Evan Hansen” is presented by Base Entertainment Asia, in association with ATG Productions. Its lead producers are ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Nottingham Playhouse.

The production is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

Bob Broad, Phil James

Stage furnishings

Evan's bed

Evan's bed from another angle

Connor's bed

A manual pulley machine that moves set pieces

The stage manager's station

