Photos: THE INSANITY OF MARY GIRARD Reimagined for 9th Festival International de Theatre De Mont-Laurier

Quebec, Canada--Filipino playwright Eljay Castro Deldoc's "13th of September" makes its international debut at the 9th Festival International de Theatre De Mont-Laurier on Monday, September 9, 2019, 4 p.m., at the Espace Theatre (543) Rue du Pont Local.

The Festival International de Theatre De Mont-Laurier is touted as the largest celebration of dramatic arts in Canada. At least 25 international theatrical companies are participating this year, including Be Our Guest Theatricals from the Philippines, which is staging "13th of September."

Directed by Riki Benedicto, "13th of September" is a reimagination of Lanie Robertson's one-act play "The Insanity of Mary Girard," which was first published in 1979. The character of Mary Girard was inspired by Mary Lum, the wife of Stephen Girard, who, according to her husband, lost her sanity and was confined in a mental institution for the most of her life.

Through this play, Benedicto aspires to "challenge society's restrictive definition of sanity, gender, and sexuality, or even the perception of truth."

"Truth is relative," he says.

The show features Marco Calilao, Lao Rodriguez, and Adore Dominguez as Mary Girard.

The creative and production team also includes Drew Espenocilla (dramaturg, English translator), Jay Lorenz Conanan (production/costume designer), Katreen Dela Cruz (stage manager), Roldan Lozano (lighting designer), Ces Valera (projection artist), Paw Castillo (photo and graphic artist), and Jared Acuna (video artist).

Buy tickets by calling 1(819)623-1222 ext. 1.

Also, get updates on Facebook.

Photos: Oliver Oliveros





