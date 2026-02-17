PHOTOS: First Look at The Sandbox Collective's SPRING AWAKENING

'Spring Awakening' runs at The Black Box, Proscenium Theater, until March 22, 2026.
Manila, Philippines--The Sandbox Collective launches its 2026 season with a raw, radical revival of the 2006 Tony Award-winning rock musical "Spring Awakening." This production not only marks a new chapter under Artistic Director Sab Jose but also serves as the inaugural production for The Black Box at The Proscenium Theater, an intimate space in Rockwell, Makati.
This staging bridges the gap between 19th-century Germany and the contemporary challenges faced by Filipino Gen Zs—empowering young audiences to "reclaim one's body, voice, and destiny."
Director Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan applies a queer lens to the work, framing the musical’s antagonists as modern-day political elites, conservative religious sects, and uncommunicative parents who resist radical thought to preserve the status quo.
While set in the 1890s, the themes remain urgently relevant, tackling mental health, teen pregnancy, and socio-political abuse.
The cast features a blend of stage veterans and rising "triple threats":
The Adults: Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Ana Abad Santos, Audie Gemora, and Onyl Torres
The Youth: Nacho Tambunting and Alex Diaz (Melchior), Nic Chien and Omar Uddin (Moritz), Angelo Martinez (Hanschen), Elian Dominguez (Ernst), and Sheena Belarmino (Wendla)
The Ensemble: Vino Mabalot (Otto), Jam Binay (Ilse), Angia Laurel (Martha), Mijon Cortez (Anna), Felicity Kyle Napuli (Thea), and Davy Narciso (Georg)
Swings: Pappel, Nikki Bengzon, Lance Soliman, and Gabo Tiongson
The creative team includes Ejay Yatco (Musical Direction), Nunoy Van Den Burgh (Choreography), Missy Maramara (Intimacy Direction), Wika Nadera (Set Design), Raven Ong (Costume Design), D Cortezano (Lighting Design), and Salve Villarosa (Dramaturgy).
Featuring a book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik, "Spring Awakening" runs from Feb. 13 to Mar. 22, 2026.
The production is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
Photos: Loreta Arroyo
Vino Mabalot
Angelo Martinez, Elian Dominguez
Nacho Tambunting, Sheena Belarmino
Jam Binay
Sheena Belarmino, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo
The company
The company
Alex Diaz, Omar Uddin, Audie Gemora
Angelo Martinez
Angia Laurel
Angia Laurel
Lance Soliman, Angelo Martinez
Omar Uddin
Alex Diaz
Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo
Angia Laurel
Omar Uddin, Audie Gemora
Alex Diaz
Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo
Nic Chien
Gabo Tiongson
Nacho Tambunting
Alex Diaz
Omar Uddin
Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo
Gabo Tiongson
Videos