Review: GARET, PINOYS IN Chicago is Intimate & Undeniably Pinoy

Manila, Philippines--Dramanila Theater Production stages the world premiere of “Garet: Pinoys in Chicago,” written by Rey E. Dela Cruz. The play explores diaspora themes familiar to the nearly 15 million Filipino migrants worldwide, yet serves as a poignant eye-opener for local audiences attending its run at the NCCA.

Directed by Dexjordi Lyle Sison, the story is set against the backdrop of a contemporary Chicago winter during an unforgiving blizzard. Four characters converge in the living room of Garet, a friend who has been in a coma for nearly a year. As they gather, they recall their deep, often complicated ties with their unconscious host.

What makes the proceedings particularly universal is the script's general refusal to be didactic. This only falters slightly during moments where the playwright feels the need to explain Chicagoan references—such as why the city is known as the “Windy City” or the history of Marshall Field’s, the iconic American department store that originated in the "Second City."

The play’s themes lean into the very human moments of the Filipino immigrant experience in the U.S.: the "quiet struggles, the small wins" (as per our colleagues at Act Avenue), and that distinctive brand of Pinoy humor. The characters’ stories feel compellingly honest and grounded, reflecting a shared truth of life abroad.

The production design, typical of scaled-down staging, provides exactly what the storytelling requires. Notably, the snow effect—drifting through the door whenever it is opened—adds a visceral layer to the setting. It effectively emphasizes the characters’ isolation from the bitter cold and the inconvenient truths that must eventually be unraveled.

The cast demonstrates strong chemistry, allowing the audience to connect as buried resentments surface and difficult decisions are made.

Paul Jake Paule (Edmund), the company’s most seasoned thespian, delivers a solid, sincere performance as the ex-husband of Irma. Played by Michelle Dayupay, Irma is a nurse entangled in a romance with Ranty Portento’s Max, who is separated from his wife and children back in the Philippines.

A standout with natural comedic timing, Hasna Cabral (Leila) makes an impressive professional theater debut. As Garet’s longtime, "elitist" yet carefree best friend, Leila provides a much-needed reprieve from the play’s inherent conflicts.

Finally, Tonny A. Abad (Matandang Lalaki) brings a remarkable presence and vulnerability to the role of a quirky faith healer who mysteriously appears at the doorstep.

Ultimately, “Garet: Pinoys in Chicago” suggests that while one can build a new life anywhere, a Filipino upbringing remains an indelible part of the soul—shaping how we love, dream, and survive in unfamiliar territory. It is intimate, heartfelt, and undeniably Pinoy.

