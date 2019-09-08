Photo Coverage: The Cast of COMPANY Meets the Press; Show Opens Fri., Sept. 13

Manila, Philippines--Upstart Productions ("Spamalot," "Gitter Trap") brings back Stephen Sondheim's 1970 musical comedy COMPANY to the Philippine stage, directed by first-time musical theater director Topper Fabregas ("Tribes," "Rabbit Hole").

The cast met the press last Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out some photos below!

Performances will run on all Fridays (9 p.m.), Saturdays (3 p.m., 8 p.m.), and Sundays (3 p.m., 8 p.m.) between Sept. 13 and Sept. 22, at the Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theatre, BGC Arts Center, Taguig City.

The cast includes OJ Mariano (Bobby), Michael Williams (Larry), Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo (Joanne), Cathy Azanza-Dy (Amy), Caisa Borromeo (Marta), Sweet Plantado-Tiongson (Sarah), Joel Trinidad (Harry), Maronne Cruz (April), Bianca Lopez (Jenny), Jill Pena (Kathy), Ariel Reonal (Peter), Nicky Trivino (Susan), James Uy (Paul), and Chino Veguillas (David).

"I knew we were opening it up to auditions to kind of see who's out there. But, of course, there were people that I asked, 'Please come to the auditions.' Everyone else showed up save for Menchu and Michael because 'you don't ask them to audition.' We have a mix of people that I worked with a lot, a mix of friends that I haven't worked with, and people I've never really met until now who are wonderful surprises. We have a nice, eclectic mix," said Fabregas.

COMPANY's design team has Joey Mendoza for set design ("A Doll's House, Part 2") , Marlon Rivera ("Ang Huling El Bimbo") for costume design, Jethro Joaquin ("The Dresser") for sound design, and Meliton Roxas ("Woman In Black") for lighting design. Rony Fortich ("The Quest for the Adarna") is the musical director and Nancy Crowe ("The Bluebird of Happiness") is the choreographer.

At Bobby's 35th birthday party, all his friends are wondering why he isn't married, why he can't find the right woman, and why he hasn't settled down to start a family. COMPANY is about life, love, and marriage. Its score includes some of Sondheim's most iconic songs such as "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Being Alive," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."

Buy tickets (P1,500-P3,500) at TicketWorld.com.ph.

Photos: Giancarlo Batac

OJ Mariano

Cathy Azanza-Dy, James Uy

The Company

Maronne Cruz

The Company

The Company

Ariel Reonal, Nicky Trivino

The Company

Joel Trinidad

Cathy Azanza-Dy, James Uy

Joel Trinidad, Sweet Plantado-Tiongson, Michael Williams

OJ Mariano

Sweet Plantado-Tiongson

OJ Mariano

OJ Mariano, Bianca Lopez, Chino Veguillas

The Company

Jill Pena

The Company

Michael Williams, Bianca Lopez, Chino Veguillas

Michael Williams, OJ Mariano

The Company

The Company

Jill Pena

Sweet Plantado-Tiongson, Joel Trinidad

Nicky Trivino

Ariel Reonal, Nicky Trivino

Caisa Borromeo, Chino Veguillas





Related Articles