Photo Coverage: HIMALA: ISANG MUSIKAL Returns to Power Mac Center Spotlight; Show Runs Now Thru 20 Oct.

Aicelle Santos stars as Elsa

in Himala: Isang Musikal.

The Sandbox Collective and 9 Works Theatrical are bringing back their highly acclaimed revival of Himala: Isang Musikal.

Manila, Philippines - Aicelle Santos (Elsa), now Miss Saigon alum, Kakki Teodoro (Nimia), Neomi Gonzales (Chayong), David Ezra (Orly), and Floyd Tena (Pari), among others are back in Barrio Cupang - a fictional town (supposedly set on Cabra Island, Occidental Mindoro in the '60s) where a dry spell has desolated the land and its townsfolk's anxiety rises from desperation and blind faith.

The people behind The Sandbox Collective and 9 Works Theatrical, who are celebrating their fifth and 10th anniversaries, respectively, are bringing back their highly acclaimed reimagined production of Ricky Lee (book and lyrics) and Vincent De Jesus' (music and lyrics) Himala: Isang Musikal. It opened last 20 September and will run until 20 October at Power Mac Spotlight Center, Circuit Makati.

Rounding out the cast are Celine Fabie (Elsa), Vic Robinson (Pilo), Sandino Martin (Pilo), Sheila Francisco (Nanay Saling), May Bayot-de Castro (Nanay Saling), Jon Abella, Pamela Imperial, Red Nuestro, Roxy Aldiosa, Sigrid Balbas, Gene Barsaga, Jay Barrameda, Patricia Bermudez, Raflesia Bravo, Joshua Cabiladas, Dannielle Cruz, Christian Cusi, Katreen Dela Cruz, Angelo Esperanzate, Marielle Estalani, Mano Domingo, Kits Falcis, Jef Flores, Nel Gumalog, Jasper Jimenez, Gary Junsay, Glenda Liao, Alvin Maghanoy, Roby Malubay, Hazel Maranan, Eizel Marcelo, Nathan Molina, Ivan Panganiban, Matel Patayon, Cristy Peredo, Neil Tolentino, Only Torres, and Jenny Villegas.

David Ezra plays journalist Orly

in Himala: Isang Musikal.

Originally staged by Tanghalang Pilipino in 2003, Himala: Isang Musikal follows the story of a young woman named Elsa who claims to have miraculous healing powers bestowed on her by Mary, the mother of Jesus. The original production starred May Bayot-de Castro as the young Elsa.

The show's creative team has Ed Lacson Jr., director and set designer; Vincent De Jesus, composer, lyricist, and musical director; Ricky Lee, book writer and lyricist; Barbie Tan-Tiongo, lighting designer; Carlo Pagunaling, costume designer; Jed Balsamo, music consultant; JM Cabling, assistant director, and Ejay Yatco, assistant musical director.

The Sandbox Collective and 9 Works Theatrical are represented by Toff de Venecia, Santi Santamaria, Sab Jose, Maine Manalansan, Erwin Romulo, Charyl de Guzman, Jonjon Martin, and Mara Agleham.

BUY TICKETS: Himala: Isang Musikal plays at Power Mac Center Spotlight, Circuit Makati now through 20 October 2019.

Go inside the rehearsal of Himala: Isang Musikal.

Check out Himala: Isang Musikal Epilogue.

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

