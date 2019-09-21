Video: 'Epilogue' to HIMALA: ISANG MUSIKAL; Show Runs Now Thru 20 Oct.

The Sandbox Collective and 9 Works Theatrical are bringing back their highly acclaimed revival of Himala: Isang Musikal.

Manila, Philippines - As a satisfying close to Himala: Isang Musikal, the entire company sang to their pre-opening night audience this epilogue to the musical; the show officially opened last night, 20 Sept.

Based on the alleged Marian apparitions on Cabra Island, Occidental Mindoro in 1966, Himala: Isang Musikal follows the story of a young woman named Elsa who claims to have miraculous healing powers bestowed on her by Mary, the mother of Jesus.

Tanghalang Pilipino, the Cultural Center of the Philippines' resident theater company, staged the original production of the musical in 2003, which starred May Bayot-de Castro as Elsa. In this restaging, Bayot-de Castro shares the role of Nanay Saling, Elsa's adoptive mother, with Sheila Francisco.

They are joined by new and returning cast members: Aicelle Santos (Elsa), Celine Fabie (Elsa), Kakki Teodoro (Nimia), Neomi Gonzales (Chayong), David Ezra (Orly), Floyd Tena (Pari), Vic Robinson (Pilo), Sandino Martin (Pilo), Jon Abella, Pamela Imperial, and Red Nuestro.

Completing this year's cast are Roxy Aldiosa, Sigrid Balbas, Gene Barsaga, Jay Barrameda, Patricia Bermudez, Raflesia Bravo, Joshua Cabiladas, Dannielle Cruz, Christian Cusi, Katreen Dela Cruz, Angelo Esperanzate, Marielle Estalani, Mano Domingo, Kits Falcis, Jef Flores, Nel Gumalog, Jasper Jimenez, Gary Junsay, Glenda Liao, Alvin Maghanoy, Roby Malubay, Hazel Maranan, Eizel Marcelo, Nathan Molina, Ivan Panganiban, Matel Patayon, Cristy Peredo, Neil Tolentino, Onyl Torres, and Jenny Villegas.

The show's creative team has Ed Lacson Jr., director and set designer; Vincent De Jesus, composer, lyricist, and musical director; Ricky Lee, book writer and lyricist; Barbie Tan-Tiongo, lighting designer; Carlo Pagunaling, costume designer; Jed Balsamo, music consultant; JM Cabling, assistant director, and Ejay Yatco, assistant musical director.

Himala: Isang Musikal plays the Power Mac Center Spotlight at Circuit Makati now through 20 Oct. 2019.

Video: Oliver Oliveros





