PHOTOS: Monasterio, Villanueva Walk the 'Blood Carpet' as Phantom and Christine
Sparkle GMA Artist Center staged the starry-night event in Taguig City.
Manila, Philippines--TV and theater actor Derrick Monasterio donned the costume of one of his favorite theater roles, The Phantom, in Gaston Leroux and Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" at the recent "The Sparkle Spell: Ghosting Made Fun" Halloween party. Fellow actor Elle Villanueva joined Mr. Monasterio on the "blood" carpet as The Phantom's ingenue, Christine Daae.
Sparkle GMA Artist Center, which also held a thanksgiving gala last July, staged the starry-night event in Taguig City.
The other standouts included GMA's prized talents, Alden Richards and Andrea Torres.
Mr. Richards, who currently stars in the Filipino adaptation of the South Korean drama series, "Start-Up," showed up as Squall Leonhart, the main protagonist in the popular video game "Final Fantasy VIII."
On the other hand, Ms. Torres, who stars in the action-drama "One Good Day," surprised everyone with her rather sultry rendition of the little mermaid's nemesis, Ursula, from the Disney animated film.
Mr. Richards won the "Male Best Dressed" award, while Ms. Torres was named "Female Best Dressed" for the occasion.
Real-life sweethearts Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos channeled Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in denim outfits, respectively. They took home the "Best Dressed Couple" award.
Beauty queens Michelle Dee, dressed as local warrior princess Urduja, and Rabiya Mateo, who appeared as Princess Jasmine from "Aladdin," exuded the aura of strong, empowered women. The former took the "Sexiest Costume" award.
Miguel Tanfelix, who looked perfect as Edward Scissorhands, won the "Scariest Costume" award; Sofia Pablo was the "Star of the Night," who came in a costume depicting Mike Johnson and Tim Burton's title character in the "Corpse Bride."
Photos: Nice Print Photography
Derrick Monasterio, Andrea Torres
Alden Richards
Allen Ansay, Sofia Pablo
Andrea Torres
Bianca Umali, Ruru Madrid
Miguel Tanfelix, Ysabel Ortega
Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos
Rabiya Mateo
Rodjun Cruz, Rayver Cruz
Michelle Dee
