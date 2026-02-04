PETA Plus, Ticket2Me to Stage ENDO

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manila, Philippines—PETA Plus, the creative agency of the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA), joins forces with digital platform Ticket2Me to bring the cult-classic independent film "Endo," originally directed by Jade Castro, to the stage.

Adapted by Liza Magtoto ("Rak of Aegis") and directed by Melvin Lee ("Dalaga na si Maxie"), the production reimagines the indie classic for a post-pandemic economy. The play explores the intersection of perilous contractual labor and volatile romance—specifically how financial insecurity erodes the foundation of a relationship.

"Endo"—short for "end of contract"—delves into the grueling reality of labor contractualization in the Philippines. The story follows Leo, a young man trapped in a cycle of short-term employment due to his unfinished education. As he navigates a world of expiring contracts, he finds himself emotionally unequipped to handle the demands of his relationship with the high-spirited Tanya.

Moving away from the stark realism of the film, this adaptation is a movement-driven experience designed to capture the "bittersweet beauty of temporary things" through dynamic theatricality.

"Through this initiative, we aspire to spark meaningful conversations while reaching both regular theatergoers and new audiences," Ticket2Me shared in an official statement.

The production boasts a powerhouse ensemble. Royce Cabrera ("The Foxtrot") and Esteban Mara ("Para Kay B") alternate as Leo. At the same time, Jasmine Curtis-Smith (GMA Network) shares the role of Tanya with Rissey Reyes, who returns to the "Endo" legacy after starring in "Paglilitis" at the same Cinemalaya festival where the original film debuted.

Rounding out the principal cast are Iana Bernardez, a Best Supporting Actress winner for "Metamorphosis," and Kate Alejandrino, recognizable from "Ten Little Mistresses" and the Philippine adaptation of "What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim."

Photo: Ticket2Me