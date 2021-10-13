PETA Theater Presents TALK TUESDAYS

PETA Lingap Sining and PETA ARTS Zone organize a series of Open Talks to allow opportunities for people and community players to discuss new contexts and challenges.

PETA invites its partner stakeholders in schools and communities to participate in the learning and sharing of ideas that may contribute to new insights and ways of doing things to address the holistic and integrated human need for wellness and the well-being of individuals, families, and communities.

Learn more at https://petatheater.com/talk-tuesday.

Watch the past Talk Tuesday episodes and recaps below!