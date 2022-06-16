MARTIN NIEVERA LIVE AGAIN! Comes to The Theatre at Solaire This Month

Live events are back at The Theatre at Solaire in a big way with MARTIN NIEVERA LIVE AGAIN!

This concert will benefit Rotary Club of Makati West's "Gift of Life Charity", which provides free heart operations to poor children with congenital heart diseases.

Catch the Concert King himself, Martin Nievera, as he performs his greatest hits live at The Theatre at Solaire. After all this time, it's time to LIVE AGAIN!

The performance is on June 25. Learn more at https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=MARTNIEV22