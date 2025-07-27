Interview: Hyacinth Callado On BAD GENIUS and Her Creative Journey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Filipino-American actress and singer Hyacinth Callado is steadily making her mark as one of the most compelling young talents in the industry. After moving to Manila from the United States to pursue acting, she made her onscreen debut as Elyse in the Filipino romance series Safe Skies, Archer. She later took center stage in its sequel, Chasing in the Wild, a hit local drama that resonated with viewers for its blend of heartfelt romance and emotional realism. Now, she takes on a new challenge in Bad Genius: The Series, the Filipino adaptation of the acclaimed Thai heist thriller. Alongside her rising screen career, Callado has returned to music through live gigs and original recordings, embracing her artistry with sincerity and purpose.

Upon the release of Bad Genius: The Series on Viva One, on behalf of BroadwayWorld, I had the chance to catch up with Hyacinth Callado to talk about her growth as an artist, evolving journey in television, and continued passion for music.

Callado attributes her artistic growth to two key lessons. “First, it’s true what people say about this industry: you learn best through experience. The more you immerse yourself in the craft and take on hands-on opportunities, the more you grow,” she reflects. “Second, acting has really pushed me to become more in tune with my body and emotions. You have to allow yourself to feel everything fully, without fear or judgment, both in character and in real life. And you have to take care of yourself. If you don’t, those emotional blockages and frustrations will just keep resurfacing.”

Her breakout lead role as Elyse in Chasing in the Wild introduced fans to a character rooted in honesty, vulnerability, and emotional depth. “What I’ve always admired about Elyse, and what I personally connect with, is how genuine she is and how deeply she loves,” Callado says. “That authenticity really resonated with me.”

Bringing Elyse to life wasn’t without its challenges. “The most difficult part came early on, when I had to find a way to validate some of her more difficult emotions, like jealousy,” she explains. “While I completely understand those feelings, it was a personal challenge because I learned at a young age how to redirect even small traces of jealousy into a more positive mindset. For this role, I had to consciously revisit that emotional space and allow myself to feel those things again in order to portray her truthfully.”

The series’ transition from lighthearted romance to deeper emotional territory gave Callado the chance to stretch herself even further in her first lead role. “Preparing for this role was one of the most challenging parts of my journey, but also one of the most rewarding,” she shares. “It brings to life real-world challenges such as relationships, family dynamics, and personal struggles, while also offering hope for strong and healthy partnerships where people continue to choose each other despite everything.”

To fully connect with Elyse’s emotional arc, Callado immersed herself in detailed character work. “I spent a great deal of time understanding her journey while also making sure to care for myself throughout the process,” she says. “I even created a journal filled with notes and post-it reminders tracking every part of her story. That helped me stay emotionally consistent from scene to scene.”

Much of that emotional work was made easier by her onscreen partner, Gab Lagman, with whom she shared a natural and genuine rapport. “Gab and I connected right away. Nothing ever felt forced and I think that authenticity is something fans can genuinely feel when they watch us together,” she says. Off-screen, the two made it a priority to build a foundation of comfort and trust by focusing on their friendship first, which in turn helped them feel safe and grounded in every scene, whether emotional or lighthearted.

“We talk about this often, but communication is something we both value deeply,” she adds. “I know we really appreciate that about each other and it has definitely made a difference in how well we work together. That mutual trust allowed us to give more in every performance and support each other every step of the way.”

Photo: Gab Langman and Hyacinth Callado in Chasing in the Wild. Credit: Viva One.

Beyond acting, Callado’s creativity also blossomed through music, particularly when she recorded her first public single, “Aabutin Ang Tadhana,” for the show’s soundtrack. “It felt surreal stepping into a recording studio,” she recalls. “Kuya Kean Cipriano, OC Records, and I focused on blending sounds that reflected both softness and determination, capturing the playful yet heartfelt dynamic between Sevi and Elyse.” The experience rekindled her lifelong passion for music. “From childhood through high school, I was deeply involved in music and was constantly surrounded by creative communities,” she says. “This project brought me back to that environment and reminded me why I fell in love with music in the first place.”

That love continued to grow during her recent “Night of the Chasing” gigs, both of which sold out. “One of the most meaningful parts was having the creative freedom to show who I am and what I love as an artist,” she shares. “I also absolutely loved working with a live band. It was so different from singing with a backing track, which is how I usually perform at events like mall shows.”

Still, the outpouring of support left her deeply moved. “As someone who still feels very new to the industry, a part of me was preparing for the possibility that the shows might not sell out,” she admits. “Maybe that feeling came from growing up and often being the one picked last for the spotlight. I am beyond grateful to everyone who has supported me. I carry so much love and appreciation for each of them.”

With her passion for music reignited, Callado is now looking ahead to the possibility of releasing original material. “I’ve really been wanting to reconnect with that side of myself and explore my sound more deeply,” she says. “It took me a while to figure out because I grew up surrounded by such a wide range of music. I loved so many different genres, and each one has influenced the way I sing in some way. Lately, I’ve been gravitating more toward R&B and soul, with a touch of jazz and maybe some lush production layered in. I still have a lot to explore, but that’s the direction I’m leaning toward right now.”

While she continues to explore music, acting remains a strong focus, especially with her current role in Bad Genius: The Series. “I’m definitely excited for fans to see me take on a new genre,” she says. “It’s a heist story built around an elaborate cheating scheme, where students exploit flaws in the education system, which often favors the privileged.” Her character Grace is a far cry from Elyse. “Grace is soft-spoken, quiet, and deeply driven by a need to please others. Unlike Elyse, she struggles with a weaker sense of self and less defined morals. You’ll see how those traits shape her decisions and how she deals with the consequences that follow.”

Photo (L to R): Gab Lagman, Hyacinth Callado, Atasha Muhlach, and Jairus Aquino in Bad Genius: The Series. Credit: Viva One.

Balancing music and acting has its challenges. “The only real clash for me is in the scheduling and the amount of time I feel I have for both,” she explains. “I can usually only focus on one thing at a time. When I am working on a series like Bad Genius, my full attention goes to that project.” Even so, she finds that one craft continues to inspire the other. “Music helps me connect to my emotional truth, while acting adds layers of depth and insight. Both remind me how important it is to stay in tune with my body and emotions. It becomes a creative loop where one art form fuels and enriches the other.”

Through it all, Callado stays grounded by returning to her “why.” “I would say one of the most important things for me right now is holding a lot of grace for myself,” she says. “I try not to give in to the idea that I have to do everything at once or fit into a certain mold. I just focus on continuing to move in alignment with what my heart truly wants.”

“I do not have the intention of chasing attention or trying to become the greatest or extremely famous,” she adds. “That mindset does not feel very healthy for me personally. If that level of success comes, I will be grateful, but I try not to make it my main focus.” At the center of it all is community. “I am really fortunate to be surrounded by the most beautiful people, with a strong support system made up of my family and especially my close friends. They help keep me grounded.”

As Hyacinth Callado continues to carve out her path in both acting and music, what stands out most is her commitment to honesty in her work, her process, and herself. Whether she is portraying the emotional depths of a character like Elyse, experimenting with new sounds in the studio, or simply reminding herself to slow down and stay grounded, she approaches each step with strength and intention. With a growing body of work, a dedicated fanbase, and a heart rooted in purpose, Callado is not just an artist to watch. She is an artist who continues to lead with sincerity, reminding us that staying true to yourself is just as powerful as chasing success.

Hyacinth Callado currently stars in Bad Genius: The Series alongside Atasha Muhlach, Jairus Aquino, and Gab Lagman. The series premiered on July 17, 2025 on Viva One, with new episodes airing every Thursday through October.

Top Photo: Hyacinth Callado in Bad Genius. Credit: Viva One