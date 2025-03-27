FEU Dance Concert Explores the ‘Unseen’

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines—The Far Eastern University (FEU) Dance Company stages its annual major concert titled “FRAMES: Elevating the Unseen" at the FEU Auditorium from March 28 to 29 at 6 p.m.

“FRAMES: Elevating the Unseen” presents a collection of stories of FEU’s “unseen” community as choreographed by the dance troupe’s members and artistic director, Michael Barry Que, inspired by Philippine folk dances and an open-style segment.

Following the recent success of the FDC in World of Dance Philippines 2025, where they placed 2nd and won both the Best Costume and Best Theme categories, Que says, “It’s not about creating perfect pieces, but making honest ones to authentically highlight the stories being told through the language of dance.”

The concert amplifies these stories, enhancing recognition and shedding light on the invaluable social contributions of the school’s unsung heroes — to “elevate” their visibility as an expression of gratitude and empowerment.

A frame highlights an image, draws attention to its details, and emphasizes its significance. In the concert, frames symbolize the windows through which we witness the narratives of the unseen--those whose efforts remain unrecognized yet are essential to the university’s smooth operations.

More than just a visual element, frames also highlight each performance as a captured moment, a snapshot of truth presented piece by piece, much like a moving gallery of untold experiences. Through this concert, the pieces do not just tell stories; they are curated and framed, allowing them to be seen in full depth and humanity.

The concert’s Part I will feature an array of Philippine folk dances under the direction of Que and Zahreen Sadia, the FDC’s folk dance coach. This segment features intricate dances from the Cordillera, Lumad, and Rural suites, among others, aiming to showcase, first and foremost, the unseen side of Philippine culture and rarely performed dances that need to be elevated.

Part II will feature open-style pieces that capture the unseen stories of the FEU community with choreographies by Xyron Apostol, El Bautista, Jaztin Correa, Ronieth Dayao, Alliana Dionisio, Arianne Dumol, Johann Jabrica, Eadward Lladoc, Jaina Noble, Tonnie Padayao, Akira Padilla, Norberto Martin Pascual, Rose Adelaine Perez, Radiance Sta. Ana, Amadeus Sto. Domingo, Joseph Torres, Caroline Vasquez, and Que.

Photo: FEU Dance Company

Comments