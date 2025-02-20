Enjoy an Intimate Evening with Vincent Rodriguez III at 12 Monkeys

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines--Internationally recognized for his portrayal as Josh Chan on the CW’s Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award-winning comedy-drama series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Vincent Rodriguez III is making his homecoming to the Philippines. DMH Mendoza Productions (DMHM) presents an intimate evening and the Asia premiere of Vincent Rodriguez III’s solo show at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 6, 2025, at 12 Monkeys, Estancia Capitol Commons, Pasig.

“This intimate evening is unlike anything I’ve ever done before. Personal stories behind the scenes of my career from stage to screen from my 11 years in New York City to my breakout in television in Hollywood,” Rodriguez shared.

Rodriguez will feature songs, dance, stories, and a bit of magic. Co-producers of Broadway musicals “Here Lies Love” and “SMASH,” Don Michael H. Mendoza (DMHM Founder and Executive Producer) and Lora Nicolas Olaes (Co-Producer) will grace the VIP pre-show reception as hosts.

“My company and I are so honored that Vincent chose us as the vehicle to make this very special night possible. We are also always happy to support people who align with our mission and vision for DMH Mendoza Productions, which prioritizes lifting underrepresented communities,” Mendoza said.

With his more recent roles as Henry Cruz in Prime Video’s “With Love” and Zian Harrelson on The Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas on Cherry Lane” and its sequel “Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane,” Rodriguez is a beacon for diversity, equity, inclusion, neurodiversity, and educational outreach. He portrayed Filipino men who are openly bisexual and gay in loving relationships on mainstream shows. His credits include playing a gay ghost named Je in Disney Channel’s Season 2 animated series “The Ghost & Molly McGee” and a father named Val on the Disney+ animated series “Kindergarten The Musical.”

“My stories will focus on my struggles, self-discovery, and mental health discoveries whilst finding myself and my tribe as a member of both the LGBTQIA+ and Asian American and Native Hawaiians/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities throughout my 20-year career.”

Before moving to Los Angeles, he was a stage actor in New York City for Off-Broadway, regional theater, and national tours. He has numerous original and studio cast recordings.

Most familiar stage credits include Disney's “Hunchback of Notre Dame” for the workshop, bi-coastal stage premieres, and studio recording, “Here Lies Love” as the DJ and understudy for both Marcos & Aquino, “Pipe Dream” for New York City encores and studio recording, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” as original San Francisco cast with recording and premieres in Toronto & Boston. He also appeared as Luke in “Anything Goes” first national tours, as swing, dance captain, and understudy in “Xanadu,” as an ensemble in “42nd Street,” and as Andy Lee and understudy for “Mac/Doc/Thug.”

He made his Assistant Choreographer debut in season 2 for Gene Kelly-inspired solo song and dance “Head in the Clouds” and a Fosse-inspired strip-tease song and dance “Strip Away My Conscience.”

His voice was also featured as Ansel on Netflix’s animated feature film and series “Arlo the Alligator Boy” and “I Heart Arlo,” “Dune” video game trailer, and the voice of Raiden in the new Mortal Kombat video game “MK1.”

Throughout his career, Rodriguez has taken time between performing, teaching, mentoring, and speaking at high schools, colleges, and performing arts programs. He has taught workshops and intensives in audition technique, song interpretation, Broadway and musical dance repertoire, on-camera acting, and mock auditions (singing, dancing, or acting). He helps empower students and artists, sharing the tools and inspiring insights to build confidence to reach their personal best to compete in challenging jobs in the show business industry.

Tickets for the Asia premiere and solo show are on sale only at www.dmhmproductions.com/events and at the venue's door, and they will be available in cash only.

Tickets start at P800 for General Admission, P1,000 for Preferred VIP Seating, and P1,500 for Lounge VVIP Seating. Dinner and beverage service is not included in the ticket price.

Photos: Matt Monath, GLAAD Awards NYC

