EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gerald Santos Talks Christmas Concert for OFWS

"With this concert, it is my prayer that it will bring cheer to OFWs who are home for the holiday season and their families who will come to watch." - Gerald Santos

Manila, Philippines - Gerald Santos, pop balladeer-international theater actor, will headline Unlimited, A Concert For A Cause on Friday, 13 December 2019, at 8 p.m., at Resorts World Manila's Newport Performing Arts Theatre (NPAT).

A maiden concert offering of Manila-based Le'Posh Entertainment Production, Gerald's Christmas concert, which features a hearty repertoire of OPM classics, Broadway show tunes, rock music, and current hits, will benefit members of various Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) groups who are expected to grace the special event.

Gerald Santos, Kyline Alcantara, Garret Bolden

"I was an OFW myself! Being in the UK for two years as part of the Miss Saigon UK Tour made me realize how our fellow Filipinos feel away from home. I had the opportunity to meet them and personally experience how difficult it is to be away from your family," Gerald said.

"'Yung homesickness, 'yun ang first kong naranasan talaga. I remember for the first few weeks, I was always crying because it was my first time being alone - walang nag-aalaga sa 'kin. I had to take care of myself. And ang hirap 'nun dahil sa sobrang busy ng schedule namin, parang feeling ko, 'Do I still have time to take care of myself?' kase pag-uwi ng rehearsals kailangan ko pang magluto. 'Yung mga ganung bagay.

"But then, at the end of the day, babalik ka dun sa drawing board asking yourself, Bakit ka nagpunta dito?' - because of your passion, because of your family as well (because you want to help them). 'Yun na lang ang inisip ko. Eventually, nakapag-adjust naman din ako."

Gerald's upcoming Christmas concert at NPAT is written by Rommel Ramilo, inspired by the concept by Pierre Hernandez. Jason Cabato is the musical director.

His featured guests are his co-stars in the international touring company of Sweeney Todd, Nyoy Volante and Jett Pangan. They will be joined by Kyline Alcantara, Rachel Chan, and Garret Bolden.

Front act singers will be Tricia Lei Maligalig and Stephanie Ilo.

At age 15, Gerald, a native of Navotas City, was the grand champion of Pinoy Pop Superstar Season Two. He earned his moniker, the "Prince of Ballad," from his third studio album titled Gerald Santos: The Prince of Ballad, which was distributed by Ivory Records in 2013 and won the Revival Album of the Year at the 5th PMPC Star Awards for Music.

He's currently signed with Star Music, which released his first single with the label, "I Am Yours." His theater credits include Sino Ka Ba, Jose Rizal?, San Pedro Calungsod, Miss Saigon UK-Ireland-International tour, and Sweeney Todd. His other achievements include waxing five studio albums, holding six sold-out major concerts, which were nominated for five consecutive years and winning Best Male Concert Performer thrice for Gerald at the Aliw Awards, and starring in films such as Memory Channel and a still-untitled film on Emilio Jacinto.

He's also been nominated at this year's Aliw Awards: Best Actor in a Featured Role - Musical for Sweeney Todd and his recent concert at The Theatre at Solaire as Best Major Concert (Male) for Gerald Santos: The Homecoming Concert.

Video: Oliver Oliveros





