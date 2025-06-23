COME FROM AWAY Holds Sign Language-Interpreted Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines--GMG Productions, together with Stages, will present a sign language-interpreted performance of the Tony Award-winning musical “Come from Away” this Friday, June 27, 2025.

In collaboration with the Benilde Center for Education Advancement of the Deaf (CEAD) and the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies-Interpreting Education Program (SDEAS-IEP), the producers are offering orchestra seats with discounts for deaf audience members and their companions.

Get 20% off the tickets on those seats. Check out on TicketWorld with the promo code ACCESSSEATS.

This initiative aligns with GMG Productions’ commitment to inclusive entertainment, making live theater accessible to a broader audience.

CEO Carlos Candl says, “Theater should be for everyone. We’re creating opportunities for people of all abilities to experience the magic of live performance. This sign language-interpreted show is one of the steps we take to make that vision a reality.”

The acclaimed musical, “Come From Away,” which also won four Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, tells the story of about 7,000 airline passengers stranded for five days in Gander, Newfoundland, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The famed hospitality shown by the town’s residents in this Canadian province is the show’s beating heart.

“Come From Away” has book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. It is directed by Michael Williams, with musical direction by Rony Fortich and choreography by Delphine Buencamino.

*”Come From Away” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), New York, NY, USA. MTI supplies all authorized performance materials.

*The standard 20% discount for PWDs (Persons with Disability) is also available at physical TicketWorld outlets.

Photo: GMG Productions

Comments