World Premiere Musical HIDDEN to be Presented at the Gratz College Theatre

The story of Ruth Kapp Hartz, a Jenkintown resident, is highlighted in a new musical called “HIDDEN” written by musicians and songwriters David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans of Cheltenham. The premiere is a fully staged production on September 6, 7, 20 at 8 PM and September 21 & 22 at 2 PM at the Gratz College Theatre, 7605 Old York Rd, Melrose Park, PA. Tickets are $30 and $25 per person for groups of 10 or more.

Tickets are available at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/m7-productions

“HIDDEN” is a musical theater piece based on the life of Ruth Kapp Hartz, who as a young Jewish girl was hidden in Southern France during World War II. Forced to change her name to Renée in order to conceal being Jewish, Ruth and her family relied on the kindness of strangers in a small French village. This moving and uplifting story highlights resilience, resistance, allies, rescuers, and hope.

A new theater production company, M7-Productions, has fully produced this new musical as their first major endeavor. The creative team includes Producer Roy Braverman, Linda Glazerman Roeder and Angela Ruth Kiel as Assistant Producers, writers David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans, Director Zen Harantschuk, and Music Director Alyssa Davidson. With a cast of 29 actors, live music, choreography, sets & costumes, lighting and video elements, this production will take the viewer on a historical journey of danger, hope, and the will to survive.

David and Jenny Heitler-Klevans, also known as Two of a Kind, have been working on the musical for five years. David Heitler-Klevans said, “This is not the story of Anne Frank, and it isn’t about the death camps. We wanted to tell Ruth’s story in a way that connects it to events that are happening today.” Jenny continued, “We had a successful staged reading in May 2023 and since then we have worked with dramaturg Rick Sperling to rewrite the show. We are thrilled to see this show on the stage with a full production. With the rise of antisemitism, it feels like this story is more relevant than ever.”

Cast members include the following: Linda Glazerman Roeder (Ruth); Sydney Zimney (Renée); Jazzy Sinkoff (Maman); Joshua McHugh (Papa); Kate Sapsis (Mother Superior); Lindsay Marcus (Sister Marie Louise); Sophia Kogay (Emmy Kahn); and Bill Thomer (Monsieur Fedou).

In conjunction with the musical, Jenny, Diana Meyers and Pauline Houston McCall have put together an art show called “Revealing the Hidden: A Curated Exploration of Identity and Resilience.” The exhibit will be held in The Leona P. Kramer Gallery at Gratz College September 6-22, 2024.

Some of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. The Righteous Among the Nations, honored by Yad Vashem, are non-Jews who took great risks to save Jews during the Holocaust. Several people in Ruth’s story have been honored by Yad Vashem, including the Fedous and Valat families as well as the entire town of Arthès, for protecting their Jewish neighbors at a time when hostility and indifference prevailed.

For more information and bios visit: https://hiddenthemusical.com/

