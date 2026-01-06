Winter Adult Education Classes Come to Bucks County Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bucks County Playhouse announced a winter lineup of adult education classes at Lambertville Hall in Lambertville, NJ, highlighted by a voiceover workshop led by Pete DeMeo, the in-show voice of NBC's TODAY; a new storytelling series taught by Director of Education, Michaela Murphy formerly a mainstage storyteller for The Moth; expanded adult tap offerings including a new Advanced Beginner class; and improv courses designed for both performers and professionals seeking stronger communication and presentation skills.

Classes will take place in Lambertville Hall, 57 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ. Visit ww.BucksCountyPlayhouse.org for more information and to register or contact Alexandra Kostis, Education Coordinator with questions at akostis@buckscountyplayhouse.org.

Improv II

January 14 - February 18, 2026 • Wednesdays, 7:00pm - 9:00pm • Will Dennis • Ages 18+

This winter the Playhouse is rolling out the Improv II class for participants who want to go deeper in their creative improv journey. Learn more advanced skills, character work, scene work, and a whole lot of new games to bring those skills to life. This class is for any student who has already taken Improv at Bucks County Playhouse or an equivalent.

Improv

February 25 – March 25, 2026 • Wednesdays, 7:00pm - 9:00pm • Will Dennis • Ages 18+

This class offers two hours of collaborative acting games, improv techniques and opportunities to nurture creativity. No experience necessary – just a desire to laugh!

About the Instructor: Will Dennis is a local professional actor, teacher and owner/operator of improv studio, UnScripted Productions in Newtown, PA. As a member of Actors Equity Association, he's been seen on many local stages: Walnut Street Theater, Delaware Theatre Company, Act II Playhouse, Montgomery Theatre, etc. Dennis is also the former Assistant Director of Education at Philadelphia Theatre Company. He lives in Newtown, PA with his family and dog, Mumford.

The Art of Storytelling

January 20 - February 24, 2026 • Tuesdays, 5:00pm - 7:00pm • Michaela Murphy • Ages 16+

In this class series, participants will learn the basics of classical story structure and practice how to craft and tell a personal story that is compelling, honest, and memorable. Students will explore story composition, a variety of narrative structures, character development, story pacing, and tried and true techniques to engage and connect with audiences. This 6-week course is designed for all levels of storytelling with the final class culminating in an informal showcase of participant stories at Lambertville Hall.

About the Instructor: Michaela Murphy is a writer, playwright, storyteller and teacher. Her one-woman show, “Something Blue” was performed Off-Broadway (Second Stage Theater, The Atlantic Theater Company), and at HBO's Comedy Arts Festival (Aspen, CO), and The Improv Theater (Los Angeles, CA). Her stories have been featured on NPR, The Moth Mainstage (NYC and National Tours), the Peabody Award winning “The Moth Radio Hour,” and in the 2024 Moth anthology, A Point of Beauty; Stories of Holding On and Letting Go, The Nantucket Film Festival, The Whitney Museum (NYC), On the Boards (Seattle), Seattle Repertory Theater (Seattle),The Liar Show, RISK!, Word of Mouth (Bucks County Playhouse),TEDx, the Clinton White House and in The New Yorker. She is formerly the Director of Education at Second Stage Theater and was guest Artistic Director for The 52nd Street Project replications (Navajo and Chippewa Nations, Yale University, and See-Hear Theater in London, UK). Michaela is a Co-Founder of “L!FE: Leadership Fueled by Entrepreneur–ism” (Detroit, NYC) an education leadership platform for High School students and was Director of the Entrepreneurs-in-Training program at Barnard College. She is currently Director of Education at Bucks County Playhouse, and continues to perform stories, consult as a speech writer, and coaches thought-leaders, entrepreneurs, and C-level executives. Her stories have been featured on NPR, The Moth Mainstage (NYC and National Tours) and Peabody Award winning “The Moth Radio Hour,” The Nantucket Film Festival, The Whitney Museum (NYC), On the Boards (Seattle), Seattle Repertory Theater (Seattle),The Liar Show, RISK!, Word of Mouth (Bucks County Playhouse),TEDx, the Clinton White House and in The New Yorker. She is formerly the Director of Education at Second Stage Theater and was guest Artistic Director for The 52nd Street Project replications (Navajo and Chippewa Nations, Yale University, and See-Hear Theater in London, UK).

Beginner Adult Tap

January 21 – February 25, 2026 • Wednesdays, 4:00pm – 5:00pm • Julie Johnson Thick • Ages 16+

Led by professional dancer, Julie Johnson Thick, in this six-week class students will learn basic tap steps, fun combinations and further explore this great American dance tradition.

Advanced Beginner Adult Tap

January 21 – February 25, 2026 • Wednesdays, 5:00pm – 6:00pm • Julie Johnson Thick • Ages 16+

This class is perfect for dancers who have mastered the basics and are ready to take their tap skills to the next level. Students will refine foundational techniques while exploring more intricate rhythms, increased speed, and expanded vocabulary. Students can expect a supportive, energetic environment that challenges them to grow while keeping the joy of tap at the center. Ideal for tappers with prior experience who are eager to polish their skills and keep learning.

About the Instructor: Julie Johnson Thick, choreographer, is an adjunct with priority status, teaching Rider's Musical Theatre majors tap dance since 2013. Johnson Thick and her husband Bob founded the Off-Broadstreet Theatre in Hopewell where she functioned as Managing Producer and Choreographer. Together they produced over 300 shows in 32 years. In NYC, Johnson Thick danced with Gregory Hines's Tap Company and Luigi Jazz. Johnson Thick has worked as a guest artist at The Ed Sullivan Theatre, Hines and Hatchet, Broadway Dance Center and continues to teach at a NJ dance studio. Her diversified background even includes being the NJAIAW Collegiate State All-Around Champion in gymnastics.

Breaking into the Voiceover World – Intro Level

January 26 – February 17, 2026 • Mondays, 6:30pm to 8:30pm • Pete DeMeo • Ages 18+

Back by popular demand: Breaking into the Voiceover World with Pete DeMeo! There's never been a better time to break into the voiceover world. Almost all voiceover work can now be done remotely from home! In this introductory class, students will receive individual coaching on proper voiceover technique for TV and radio commercials and promos, how to approach and personalize copy, how to make a demo and get an agent, and how to work from the comfort of your home.

About the Instructor: You hear Pete every morning as the in-show voice of The Today Show on NBC. As an Emmy-nominated voice over artist, he has voiced hundreds of commercial, promo and political spots for national TV and radio, in addition to narrating over 400 documentaries for The Discovery Channel, HBO, The Learning Channel, A&E, National Geographic, The History Channel, PBS and Animal Planet.

